UPCOMING AUPH DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO

May 16, 2022

May 7, 2021

February 25, 2022

June 14, 2022

New York

April 15, 2022

[email protected]

June 14, 2022

Japan

February 28, 2022

December 31

$2 billion

$7.2 billion

/PRNewswire/ --announces that purchasers or acquirers of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) securities betweenand, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in, No. 22-cv-02185. Commenced in the Eastern District ofon, theclass action lawsuit charges Aurinia and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.: Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need inand China. Aurinia's only product is LUPKYNIS, which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, Aurinia had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS' commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, Aurinia had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) thus, Aurinia's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.On, Aurinia issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended, 2021. Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022. On this news, Aurinia's common share price fell by more than 24%, damaging investors.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Aurinia securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of theclass action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

[email protected]



https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgrdlaw

https://twitter.com/rgrdlaw

https://www.facebook.com/rgrdlaw











View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upcoming-auph-deadline-robbins-geller-rudman--dowd-llp-announces-that-aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-class-action-lawsuit-301549354.html



SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP



