Millicom announces the terms of its rights offering

Luxembourg, May 18, 2022 – The board of directors of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”, the “Company” or “we”) has today, making use of the authorization provided for in the Company’s articles of association, resolved on a rights offering (the “Rights Offering”) granting preferential subscription rights to existing holders of shares and Swedish Depositary Receipts (“SDRs”) to subscribe for up to 70,357,088 shares in aggregate (including in the form of SDRs) and hereby announces the terms of the Rights Offering.

Background:

On November 12, 2021, Millicom announced the acquisition of the remaining 45% equity stake in our joint venture business in Guatemala (“Tigo Guatemala”) for $2.2 billion in cash. With this transaction, we now own a 100% equity interest in Tigo Guatemala and have improved our position as a leading telecommunication service provider in Central America.

We financed the acquisition with a bridge loan provided by a group of leading international banks, in an original principal amount of $2,150 million, of which $350 million remains outstanding. We repaid approximately $1,800 million of the bridge loan with our cash on hand and the proceeds of $900 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due 2032, issued on February 3, 2022, on behalf of Tigo Guatemala, as well as the net cash consideration received from the sale of our operations in Tanzania. In order to strengthen our balance sheet and repay the remaining part of the bridge loan, we are now raising approximately $746 million of new equity via the Rights Offering. We expect the net proceeds from the Rights Offering, after deducting estimated underwriting fees and offering expenses payable by us, to be up to $717 million (SEK 7,162 million).

If the net proceeds of the Rights Offering exceed the amount necessary to repay the bridge loan, we will use such remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of debt, liabilities or other obligations. Our management will retain broad discretion in the allocation of the net proceeds of the Rights Offering used for general corporate purposes. The precise amounts and timing of our use of any such remaining net proceeds will depend upon market conditions and the availability of other funds, among other factors.

Terms of the Rights Offering:

The Rights Offering consists of an offering of shares, including in the form of SDRs.1 The SDRs will be offered, pursuant to a prospectus which is expected to be approved by the Swedish Financial Services Authority and published on May 20, 2022, to the general public in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland and to eligible investors in other jurisdictions (the “Swedish Offering”), and the shares, including in the form of SDRs, will be offered in the United States pursuant to a registration statement, including a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, which is expected to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 18, 2022.

Those who are registered as holders of shares/SDRs in Millicom’s share/SDR register on May 23, 20222 will receive one subscription right for each share (“Share Right”) or SDR (“SDR Right”) held in Millicom. Ten (10) Share Rights will entitle a holder thereof to subscribe for seven (7) new shares in Millicom, and ten (10) SDR Rights will entitle a holder thereof to subscribe for seven (7) new SDRs in Millicom. To the extent that new shares/SDRs are not fully subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights, they may be allotted to share and SDR holders pursuant to an oversubscription privilege (subject to proration, if applicable) and, to the extent not fully subscribed, new SDRs may be allotted to other investors who have subscribed for SDRs without the exercise of preferential subscription rights.

The Rights Offering will, assuming full subscription, result in the issuance of 70.4 million new shares, which would increase the number of outstanding shares in Millicom (including in the form of SDRs) to 170.9 million, corresponding to a dilution effect of approximately 70% after the Rights Offering for existing share/SDR holders not participating in the Rights Offering. Such share/SDR holders may have the option to compensate themselves financially for the dilution by selling their subscription rights.

The subscription price has been set at SEK 106 per new SDR and $10.61 per new share.3 The subscription price in SEK has been determined based on the subscription price in U.S. dollars as resolved by Millicom, $10.61 per new share, using the SEK-U.S. dollar exchange rate published by the Swedish Central Bank on May 17, 2022.

The record date for participation in the Rights Offering is May 23, 2022. This means that the shares/SDRs will be traded with the entitlement to receive subscription rights up to and including May 19, 2022. The subscription period will run from and including May 27, 2022 up to and including June 13, 2022. Trading in Share Rights will take place on Nasdaq US4 and trading in SDR Rights will take place on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including May 27, 2022, up to and including June 8, 2022.

Securities legislation applicable in certain jurisdictions may affect the possibility for certain foreign shareholders and other investors to receive subscription rights and subscribe for new SDRs and shares in the Rights Offering. Please see the section “Important information” below.

Support from current shareholders, board and management:

Several of Millicom's largest institutional shareholders have already informed Millicom of their intentions to fully subscribe for their respective pro rata shares in the Rights Offering.

Our chief executive officer has indicated that he plans to exercise his rights in full. In addition, all of our directors and all members of our executive team have indicated that they also plan to exercise their rights in full, except for one director and one member of the executive team who have indicated that they plan to partially exercise their rights. However, neither we nor our board of directors (nor any committee thereof) has made any recommendation as to whether you should exercise or transfer your rights. You should decide whether to transfer your rights, subscribe for shares/SDRs, or simply take no action with respect to your rights based on your own assessment of your best interests.

Underwriting agreement:

The Rights Offering is, subject to certain conditions, fully underwritten by an underwriting syndicate consisting of Goldman Sachs International (“Goldman Sachs”), J.P. Morgan Securities plc ("J.P. Morgan") and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige ("Nordea") as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners (together, the "Joint Global Coordinators'') and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch ("DNB Markets") and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as joint bookrunners (DNB Markets and Morgan Stanley, together with the Joint Global Coordinators, the "Joint Bookrunners" or the "Underwriters'').

We have entered into an underwriting agreement pursuant to which the Underwriters have severally but not jointly agreed, on the terms and conditions set forth therein, to purchase their relevant proportion of the aggregate number of new SDRs and new Shares (with the allocation between new SDRs and new Shares to be determined by the Joint Global Coordinators following consultation with us) not subscribed for by SDR and/or shareholders or other eligible investors. The Underwriters intend to offer and sell such new SDRs and such new Shares, if any, to potential investors (the “Rump Placement”). The Rump Placement, if any, is expected to take place on or about June 17, 2022.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Offering:

May 9–June 13, 2022 Temporary conversion stop between shares/SDRs May 18, 2022 Filing of prospectus supplement with the SEC May 19, 2022 Last trading day with an entitlement to receive subscription rights May 20, 2022 Publication of Swedish prospectus May 23, 2022 Record date for participation in the Rights Offering May 27–June 8, 2022 Trading in subscription rights May 27–June 13, 2022 Subscription period May 27–June 22, 2022 Trading in interim SDRs June 17, 2022 Announcement of the outcome of the Rights Offering

About Millicom:

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

