UMC Reports Sales for May 2022

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of May 2022.

Revenues for May 2022

Period 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) May 24,433,030 17,189,070 +7,243,960 +42.14% Jan.-May 110,652,311 80,668,140 +29,984,171 +37.17%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

