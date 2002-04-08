Teledyne e2v Topaz image sensor earns Vision Systems Design 2022 Innovators Award

Award-winning sensor utilizes Tower Semiconductor’s state-of-the-art 65nm, low noise, global-shutter pixel technology

Grenoble, FRANCE, June 7, 2022 – Teledyne e2v announced today that its Topaz CMOS image sensors, utilizing Tower Semiconductor’s 65nm global shutter pixel technology, were recognized among the best in machine vision by the judges of the Vision Systems Design 2022 Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed experts from system integrator and end-user companies.

“The Vision Systems Design team would like to congratulate Teledyne e2v for their score in the 2022 Innovators Awards program,” says Chris Mc Loone, Editor in Chief. “Each year this unbiased and increasingly competitive program aims to celebrate the most innovative products and systems in machine vision. The Teledyne e2v team should be very proud.”

Topaz is available in 2MP (1,920 x 1,080 pixel) and 1.5MP (1,920 x 800) resolutions and enables compact mobile designs for many applications. Housed in a tiny 4.45 mm wide Chip Scale Package (CSP), with an optical array centre precisely matched with the mechanical centre of the package also allows for a slim camera design. This makes the sensors particularly suitable for miniature OEM barcode engine designs, mobile terminals and sleds, IoT, contactless authentication systems, wearable devices, drones and robotics. The machine vision and data gathering camera market is growing at 7.4% rate and is expected to reach $5.5B by 2026 (source Yole Development, 2021).

Tower’s global shutter pixel technology is based on its leading and unique light pipe (a micro-optical structure that funnels the light directly into the photodiode) – technology which enables a significant decrease in pixel size, while still offering state-of-the-art functionality, superb angular response, outstanding Shutter Efficiency and Quantum Efficiency (QE).

Rafael Juarez Romay, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Teledyne e2v said, “Innovation brings real value when it’s adapted to customers’ needs. Topaz was developed to enhance productivity and throughput and provide longer working ranges in modern logistics, retail, and manufacturing applications. The sensors offer excellent cost/performance ratio and have a tiny footprint making them ideal to drive the world’s smallest barcode OEM engines and thinnest mobile platform. Tower Semiconductor has been our foundry of choice for all of our image sensors for almost two decades. Listening and designing a solution that will bring our customers the most value is in our DNA, so we are very proud to be recognized with this award.”

“We are proud to accompany Teledyne e2v as a long-term partner for nearly two decades in its CMOS image sensor innovations,” said Dr. Avi Strum, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Sensors and Displays Business Unit at Tower Semiconductor. “The Topaz CMOS image sensor designs combined with our advanced 65nm CIS process is a significant milestone toward smaller and smarter industrial cameras. Our well-established collaboration with Teledyne e2v is a testimony of our commitment to support and promote industrial vision developments in this growing market”.

