Nagarro, Soravia, and Google Cloud partner to shape the future of real estate

The partnership aims at driving digital transformation of the real estate industry.

VIENNA, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, has announced today that it has partnered with Soravia, one of the leading real estate groups in Austria and Germany, and Google Cloud, to revolutionize the real estate industry of the future. With this innovation and technology partnership, the construction of smartly interconnected, energy-neutral cities as well as smart, innovative services for customers and investors is expected to scale up exponentially in the coming years.

With its proven expertise in smart technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, Nagarro is responsible for the strategy and end-to-end technology solution. Soravia will be leveraging its years of experience in sustainable project development and expertise in all lifecycle phases of real estate. Google Cloud will be bringing in its proven know-how in data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, connectivity, and Internet of Things (IoT) products.

In the upcoming months and years, the focus will be on digital innovations for smart building, investment, and property and facility management. In the first phase of the project, digital interfaces will be created that offer completely new interaction possibilities for customers and investors. The goal is to significantly increase customer experience and performance through state-of-the-art cloud technology and intelligent data analysis as a prerequisite for further development of services.

Strong partners for future solutions

Paul Haberfellner, Managing Director at Nagarro, said, "Through artificial intelligence and machine learning, smart buildings are constantly adapting to the needs of their users. This optimizes their operation and creates economic and ecological benefits. The basis for this is the analysis and interpretation of data, a core strength of Nagarro. As part of the partnership, we are working on the strategy and comprehensive solutions to further develop and use the technology in practice."

"Digitalization offers enormous development potential for the real estate industry - economically, socially and ecologically. As a group, we have been involved with digital aspects of project development for many years. By combining the expertise of SORAVIA and global technology leaders such as Google Cloud and Nagarro, we will drive the transformation of the real estate industry even further in the coming years. We believe in a greener future with sustainable living spaces through innovative technology solutions," said Erwin Soravia, CEO of SORAVIA.

He also added that in doing so, the three organizations are united by a pioneering spirit as well as a shared vision to completely reshape the customer experience.

Mario Berger, Enterprise Sales Manager Google Cloud in Austria added, "We are delighted to be working with a real estate partner in the holistic implementation of innovative ideas for smart building cycles - from the planning, realization, and operation of real estate projects to sales, marketing, logistics and the optimization of supply chains. SORAVIA is pursuing a long-term strategy for the future and our innovative strength will make a decisive contribution here, fundamentally improving the customer experience in the long term."

About SORAVIA

With a total project volume of over 7 billion euros, SORAVIA is one of the leading real estate groups in Austria and Germany. For over 140 years, the name Soravia has stood for experience and continuity in the construction and real estate business. SORAVIA concentrates on the business areas of neighbourhood development, privately financed and social housing, office buildings and hospitality. SORAVIA complements its core business of real estate project development with service companies in the areas of facility, property and asset management, as well as investment management. Further corporate investments, such as Dorotheum and Ruby Hotels, round off the portfolio. With all its holdings, SORAVIA employs around 3,330 people. Further information can be found here.

About Nagarro

Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, helps clients become innovative, digital-first companies and thus, win in their markets. The company is distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, its CARING mindset, and its approach of "Thinking Breakthroughs". Nagarro employs over 16,000 people in 30 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (SDAX/TECDAX, ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact [email protected]

