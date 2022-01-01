ACI Worldwide Divests Corporate Online Banking Solutions

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical real-time+payment+software, announced a definitive agreement to divest its corporate online banking solutions to One+Equity+Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm. Marketed as ACI Digital Business Banking, the leading technology platform provides solutions for commercial and business banking customers through an API-driven interface.

The divestment aligns with ACI%27s+three-pillar+strategy – fit for growth, focused on growth and step-change value creation – aimed at short- and long-term shareholder value creation.

"Our efforts to accelerate organic growth are firmly on track, and we are now making progress on the third pillar, step-change value creation through M&A. The divestment is in line with our commitment to continually review the company's portfolio to maximize shareholder value," said Odilon Almeida, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide.

"We are pleased to have found a strong and strategically driven company to take our corporate online banking solutions to the next level. It allows ACI to better focus on serving our customers by expanding our core software portfolio to drive real-time payments globally and leverage the full benefits of cloud-native technology," said Odilon Almeida, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide.

ACI is shaping the next phase of its industry leadership by innovating its real-time payments platform to help customers, including leading corporations, financial institutions, fintechs and sophisticated merchants, modernize, compete and win. The company is adding rich functionality, leveraging the latest cloud-native principles to speed time to market and deploying multiple models, including SaaS-led offerings.

The transaction includes employees, customer contracts, technology assets and intellectual property. OEP will acquire ACI's corporate online banking solutions for $100 million in cash. ACI will update financial guidance when the transaction closes and expects the timing to be in Q3 2022.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI+Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital+payments, power omni-commerce+payments, present and process bill+payments, and manage fraud+and+risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time+digital+transformation of payments and commerce.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

