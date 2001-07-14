Today, VELVEETA announced the launch of its first-ever nail polish collection in partnership with Nails.INC, the VELVEETA Pinkies Out Polish, which includes a nail polish duo and nail stickers. The collab furthers the brand’s latest creative platform, “La Dolce Velveeta,” which is all about stepping out in a confident, unapologetic way to show the world that you’re living a life filled with outrageous pleasure. Created for pleasure seekers who love to flaunt and live their best lives, the new limited-edition, cheese-scented nail polish is made so you can live your life pinkies out, wherever you are and whenever you want.

VELVEETA Launches Pinkies Out Polish, a Cheese-Scented Nail Polish Made Just For Your Pinkies (Photo: Business Wire)

The VELVEETA Pinkies Out Polish is made in partnership with Nails.INC, a leading and award-winning beauty brand, and includes cheese-scented red and yellow nail polish duo ($15) in “Finger Food” and “La Dolce Velveeta,” plus “That’s La Dolce Velveeta” irresistible nail stickers ($4.99).

“VELVEETA is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy — nail polish,” said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager at The Kraft Heinz Company. “Our VELVEETA Pinkies Out Polish gives pleasure seekers everywhere an irresistible new way to show the world that they are living “La Dolce Velveeta” by living pinkies out.”

The creamy shades are formulated in Nails.INC long wear formula and patented wide hugging brush for flawless application to make your nails look as smooth as VELVEETA feels. The Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish, which includes cheese-scented red and yellow nail polish duo and nail stickers, are available exclusively on Amazon.com and NailsInc.com while supplies last.

For more information follow @Velveeta on Instagram or visit Nailsinc.com. Those living “La Dolce Velveeta” are encouraged to flaunt, post and share how they live life pinkies out with VELVEETA Pinkies Out Polish by tagging %40velveeta on Instagram, %40CheesyVelveeta on Twitter and %40Velveeta Facebook using hashtag #LaDolceVelveeta.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT NAILS.INC

Proud to be 100% female-founded by Thea Green MBE, Nails.INC was born following a business trip to New York, kickstarted in London and is now retailed in stores worldwide. Now the UK’s leading and award-winning British nail brand, Nails.INC is a trail blazer in the global nail industry. Respected for its unrivalled innovation, the brand bottles key fashion, colour and nail art trends every season. The brand tells a story with every bottle – you won’t find the signature Nails.INC personality anywhere else. For more information, visit the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter or at www.nailsinc.com.

