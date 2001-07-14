MSCI Appoints Jeremy H. Ulan Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer

MSCI, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that Jeremy H. Ulan has been appointed Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer, effective immediately.

Andrew Wiechmann, Chief Financial Officer, at MSCI, said: “During his tenure at MSCI, Jeremy has gained extensive company knowledge and insight, which combined with his deep financial skills, knowledge of our industry and extensive network, puts him in a unique position to drive enormous value in this role. I look forward to watching him expand and enrich the investment community’s understanding of the MSCI story, drive a deeper understanding of our unique financial model and strategic opportunity, and continue to optimize our capital structure.”

Mr. Ulan joined MSCI in 2010 and most recently was a Managing Director on the Strategy and Corporate Development team, where he spent eight years working closely with senior leaders to support the firm’s growth strategy. In this role, he also led M&A and partnership activities, including the recent strategic acquisitions of Real Capital Analytics, Inc., and Carbon Delta AG, and the minority investment in The Burgiss Group, LLC. Prior to this, Mr. Ulan helped to build out MSCI’s planning and forecasting processes, in addition to helping oversee all aspects of MSCI’s capital structure. Mr. Ulan started his career at Morgan Stanley in the Wealth Management division and holds a BA degree in Economics from Trinity College.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data, and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and involve risks that may cause actual results or performance differ materially and you should not place undue reliance on them. Risks that could affect results or performance are in MSCI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year ended on December 31 that is filed with the SEC. MSCI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. No information herein constitutes investment advice or should be relied on as such. MSCI grants no right or license to use its products or services without an appropriate license. MSCI MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE INFORMATION HEREIN AND DISCLAIMS ALL LIABILITY TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005742/en/