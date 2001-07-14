Compulink and Phreesia Partner to Help Practices Increase Efficiency and Profitability with an Integrated Intake Solution

Compulink Healthcare Solutions, a leader in specialty-specific all-in-one EHR solutions; and Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, are pleased to announce that they have partnered to offer a robust, bidirectional integration between their systems. This integration will help practices save time, increase patient collections, improve patient satisfaction, and keep their schedules full.

Practices using Phreesia and Compulink will now be able to automate time-consuming processes like managing vision and medical eligibility & benefits (E&B) verification, collecting payments, and capturing demographic, clinical and financial data, and consents—all of which will be completed digitally by patients and saved directly in Compulink.

“Compulink is committed to giving practices more options to enhance their intake experience, and we’re excited to offer them this integration with Phreesia,” said Link Wilson, CEO and Product Architect. “The features available through Phreesia’s integration will help our practices maximize their profitability and efficiency alongside Advantage SMART Practice®.”

With Phreesia, Compulink customers can:

Provide an individualized intake experience to every patient

Reduce no-shows using Phreesia’s Appointment Reminders tool and pre-visit Mobile check-in

Increase volume and address gaps in care with Phreesia’s Health Campaigns recall solution

Improve the referral process with Phreesia’s Connect offering, which allows senders and receivers to easily track referrals, share documents and chat with other providers on a central hub

Protect the privacy and security of patient data, as Phreesia is a HITRUST CSF-Certified intake solution

“For more than 17 years, Phreesia has been focused on improving the patient experience and giving our clients a top-ranked patient intake solution,” said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. “With 100 million patient visits enabled by our platform in a year, we’re excited to bring our scale and expertise to this partnership with Compulink, which we believe will drive significant value for practices.”

About Compulink Healthcare Solutions

A leader in specialty specific EHR and Practice Management for 37 years, our all-in-one solution enables today’s private practice to deliver personalized patient care more efficiently for better outcomes and financial performance. With more smart features to automate patient flow and speed documentation, Compulink offers the industry’s only specialty specific EHR solution that adapts to your workflow.

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

Phreesia Forward-Looking Statements

