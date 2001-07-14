Dollar General Introduces Evolution of Retail Media Network, DGMN

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) today announced the evolution of its media network, DGMN, which initially debuted in 2018. DGMN aims to unlock the next generation of growth for the retailer’s advertising partners by exceeding benchmarks, industry standards and more. With DGMN, Dollar General provides access to real-time data with trusted brands to help them serve DG’s unique customer base across 18,000+ stores in 47 states, delivering more than two billion transactions annually.

With an ability to reach more than 90 percent of active DG customers through paid media, DGMN enables advertisers to both digitally and physically build awareness, drive purchase consideration and position DG as the retailer of choice for consumers seeking many of America’s most trusted brands. With approximately 75 percent of DG stores currently serving markets of 20,000 or fewer people, DGMN solutions create more meaningful connections between partners and customers, engaging with those hard-to-reach customers potentially overlooked with traditional digital marketing tactics.

“The next iteration of Dollar General’s retail media network, DGMN, is a significant evolution as we look to better serve our markets and customers, particularly those in rural areas, with the brands and products they desire,” said Charlene Charles, head of DG Media Network Operations. “Typically, digital platforms focus their delivery on high volume efficiency plays, which naturally skew to more densely populated markets for optimization. DG’s first-party data addresses this gap, allowing brands to tap into our unduplicated, extensive and accelerating reach.”

“At Dollar General, we know our customers well, and we continue to identify ways in which we can best service our communities – not just through our brick-and-mortar stores, but also digitally,” continued Charles. “DGMN is providing digital solutions specifically tailored to our customers with a more convenient, frictionless and personalized shopping experience.”

Dollar General's commitment to building media better through DGMN is evident in the thoughtful insourcing of capabilities, such as sales, client success, decision science and analytics, balanced with strategic technology partnerships.

DGMN’s strategic partners include the largest independent demand-side platform, The Trade Desk; Live Ramp for data collaboration including advanced data clean room capabilities; Google Ad Manager for onsite and in-app inventory management; and Goodway Group for unmatched expertise in digital media strategy, planning and buying. These partnerships come together in a proprietary audience-centric solution, rooted in transparency, delivering closed-loop 1:1 measurement, insights and reporting that identifies both attribution and incrementality.

Dollar General’s more than four million monthly active app users are also consistently engaging with current in-app platforms to discover DG Digital Coupons, explore DG’s Weekly Ad, pre-shop and engage in ecommerce. The continued engagement plays a critical role in DGMN’s expanding audience-first media design.

The evolved media network now includes 21 new advertising partners, representing brands such as Unilever®, General Mills®, Hershey’s® and Colgate-Palmolive®. Notably, Unilever® has been working with Dollar General’s media network since 2018.

“From the onset, DGMN has been a truly collaborative partner, continually working to build capabilities and drive our mutual business,” said Jayme Jansky, head of field shopper marketing at Unilever. “Together with DGMN, we can develop campaigns rooted in data-driven insights to strategically connect with and convert key audiences among their growing marketable profiles.”

DGMN is additive to Dollar General’s existing roster of digital offerings, which include DG Self-Checkout, DG Pickup, DG Digital Coupons, DG’s Cart Calculator and Shopping List, DG Rewards and the DG app.

To learn more about DGMN, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fdgmedianetwork.com%2F.

