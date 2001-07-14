Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, June 23, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 23, to discuss its third-quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

To participate, please dial +1 (877) 692-8955 [+1 (234) 720-6979 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 6450548 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture website at accenture.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available online at accenture.com beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The replay will also be available via telephone by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 [+1 (402) 970-0847 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and entering access code 6873244 from 11:00 a.m. EDT Thursday, June 23 through Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005001/en/