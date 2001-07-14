Palantir Named an Overall Leader in Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR, “Palantir”), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, today announced it had been recognized as a top performer by Dresner Advisory Services and Palantir’s own customers in the 2022 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study.

“In its first year of coverage, Palantir is generally above the overall sample for all categories of measurement, and is an overall leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “In addition, it is best in class for product scalability and consulting professionalism and has a perfect recommend score. We congratulate Palantir on their excellent performance in our annual analytics and BI Market assessment.”

The report provides a comprehensive, real-world perspective on the market, including analyses of adoption and deployment, data leadership, organization budgets, data literacy, drivers of success, objectives and achievements, software penetration, and technology/initiative priorities, as well as industry analyses.

Dresner Advisory Services and this data-driven study are unique in that they survey and report on end users’ assessments. In this instance, Palantir customers from the US and EMEA across industries, including financials, utilities, logistics, government, and more, completed Dresner’s end user-only survey. All of them ranked Palantir with a “perfect 5” recommend score.

“We have always built software we thought had to exist for the world that was coming. This rating is particularly meaningful since it is based on the voice of our customers and their frontline users,” said Palantir COO Shyam Sankar.

Palantir Foundry is designed to transform the way organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data, integrating siloed data sources into a common analytics and operations picture. Palantir’s software is currently deployed in more than 50 industries and powers decisions in some of the most complex data environments in the world, including government, manufacturing, and health sciences.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.palantir.com.

