QuoteMedia Wins Contract as Market Data Provider for The Motley Fool

PHOENIX, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. ( QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announced an agreement with The Motley Fool to provide a wide-ranging suite of market data feed services and financial applications to power their extremely popular and influential fool.com website.



Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool’s purpose is to make the world smarter, happier, and richer. Through its website, fool.com, The Motley Fool provides free and premium investment guidance to millions of individual investors around the world, including:

“We are constantly working to improve our products and services to ensure that we are providing tools that help make the world smarter, happier and richer. It is vital that we provide the best possible financial information and analytical market data content to educate and empower our audience,” said Mark Kennedy, Global Tech and Operations Lead for The Motley Fool. “QuoteMedia has been a joy to work with. Their broad array of accurate, timely market data and information content is remarkable, and the functionality and ease of integration of their content applications made them a clear choice for our online platforms. Most impressive of all, though, was the level of service they provide. QuoteMedia really went above and beyond to ensure we were able to meet our goals.”

“Since 1993, The Motley Fool has been a trusted source of investment and financial advice to millions of individual investors,” said Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia. “The fool.com website is certainly a premiere destination for individuals looking for reliable and trustworthy financial information and guidance. We are very pleased to have been chosen as their data provider, and we’re glad to be joining The Motley Fool in delivering the highest possible quality content to their audience.”

About The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, Va., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company dedicated to making the world smarter, happier, and richer. The Motley Fool reaches millions of people around the globe every day through its innovative investing solutions, podcasts, books, newspaper columns, media appearances, and non-profit The Motley Fool Foundation. For more information, visit www.fool.com .

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides industry leading market data solutions and financial services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), London Stock Exchange Group, FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, The Motley Fool, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Telus International, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, IA Private Wealth, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Charles Schwab, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, Cision, Day Trade Dash and others. Quotestream®, QMod™ and Quotestream Connect™ are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com .