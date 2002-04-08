Ikena Oncology to Participate in Spring 2022 Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. ( IKNA, “Ikena”), a targeted oncology company forging new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that management will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place May 23-26, 2022, and the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place June 8-10, 2022.



Ikena CEO Mark Manfredi, Ph.D., will present a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference and management will attend virtually. They will also participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and will attend the conference live in New York City.

Details can be found below:

H.C Wainwright Global Investment Conference Corporate Presentation Date: May 25, 2022, 11:30 a.m. ET Webcast Link





Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat Date: June 9, 2022, 10:00 a.m. ET Webcast Link

The presentation webcasts will be available on the Company’s Events & Presentations page on their website at www.ikenaoncology.com.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena OncologyTM is focused on developing novel therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. The Company’s lead targeted oncology program, IK-930, is a TEAD inhibitor addressing the Hippo signaling pathway, a known tumor suppressor pathway that also drives resistance to multiple targeted therapies. The Company’s ongoing discovery research spans other targets in the Hippo pathway as well as the RAS signaling pathway. Additional programs targeting the tumor microenvironment and immune signaling are in the clinic, including IK-175, an aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist, which is being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. Ikena’s pipeline is built on addressing genetically defined or biomarker-driven cancers and developing therapies that can serve specific patient populations in need of new therapeutic options. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

