Pharvaris Participates in the Kinin 2022 Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris ( PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced the presentation of its development program at the Kinin 2022 Conference, to be held June 5-8, 2022, in Annecy, France. The satellite symposium titled, "Tailored drug development for patients living with HAE," was delivered on Tuesday, June 7, at 13:00 CEST by Anne Lesage, Ph.D., chief early development officer at Pharvaris.



The satellite symposium explored the attributes and mechanism of HAE; the pharmacodynamic (PD) and pharmacokinetic (PK) characteristics of Pharvaris’ novel, orally bioavailable, highly potent and selective B2 receptor antagonist; and, preclinical and clinical data supporting Pharvaris’ development strategy of two oral therapies for both the on-demand and prophylactic treatment of all HAE attacks.

“The data presented at Kinin 2022 demonstrate that our molecule shows rapid onset of effect, and, relative to icatibant, higher potency in a surrogate endpoint and longer half-life which may lead to more effective symptom mitigation,” said Dr. Lesage. “Bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonism is effective in treating HAE but is currently unavailable as an oral treatment. Pharvaris is designing oral product candidates for both on-demand use, and prophylactic use, in the form of softgel PHVS416 capsules and extended-release PHVS719 tablets, respectively. The data presented in the satellite symposium support the development strategy implemented by Pharvaris to prevent and treat painful HAE attacks through a convenient oral route of administration.”

Berndt Modig, chief executive officer of Pharvaris, added, “We continue to advance our therapeutic pipeline to better understand the product profile of each of our candidates. The Phase 2 RAPIDe-1 study investigating PHVS416 for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks has reached target patient enrollment, and we continue to enroll patients in our ongoing Phase 2 CHAPTER-1 clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of HAE attacks. At Pharvaris, we remain committed to providing people living with HAE additional treatment alternatives.”

As presented in the satellite symposium, Pharvaris is developing oral products that are highly potent, specific, and orally bioavailable competitive antagonists of the bradykinin B2 receptor, which utilize the same mechanism as icatibant, the leading therapy for on-demand treatment of HAE. Preclinical in vitro studies demonstrate PHA121, the active ingredient in PHVS416 and PHVS719, is 25-fold more potent than icatibant at competing with the endogenous human B2 receptor, and preclinical in vivo data demonstrate oral PHA121 inhibits bradykinin with longer duration and faster onset than subcutaneous icatibant. Phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers demonstrate oral pre-treatment with PHA121 blocks the effect of bradykinin-induced hemodynamic changes. Additional data on PHA121 gut absorption and fecal excretion in animal models confirm high oral bioavailability and low excretion. Together, studies in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo demonstrate that PHA121 is 20- to 25-fold more potent than icatibant.

The presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations for 30 days.

About PHVS416

PHVS416 is an investigational softgel capsule formulation containing PHA121, a highly potent, specific, and orally bioavailable competitive antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor. Pharvaris is developing this formulation to provide fast and reliable symptom relief when patients want, through rapid exposure of attack-mitigating medicine in a convenient, small oral dosage form. In healthy volunteers, a single dose of PHVS416 showed rapid exposure exceeding predicted therapeutically efficacious levels within 15 minutes. PHVS416 is currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the on-demand treatment of HAE.

About PHVS719

PHVS719 is an investigational extended-release tablet formulation containing PHA121, a highly potent, specific, and orally bioavailable competitive antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor. Pharvaris is developing this formulation to provide an easy way to prevent attacks with sustained exposure of attack-preventing medicine in a convenient, small oral dosage form. PHVS719 is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the prophylactic treatment of HAE. In healthy volunteers, a single dose of PHVS719 was well tolerated with an extended-release profile supporting once-daily dosing.

About PHA121

PHA121 (PHA-022121) is a highly potent, specific, and orally bioavailable competitive antagonist of the bradykinin B2 receptor that has completed Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of HAE. PHA121 utilizes the same mechanism as icatibant, the leading therapy for on-demand treatment of HAE. Pharvaris is developing this novel small molecule for on-demand and prophylactic treatment of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases through formulations optimized for each setting. Data from single- and multiple-ascending-dose Phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers demonstrate rapid exposure and linear pharmacokinetics at doses up to 50 mg. In a bradykinin-challenge study in healthy volunteers, PHA121 showed significant inhibition of bradykinin-induced hemodynamic changes with an average composite EC 50 of 2.4 ng/mL and EC 85 of 13.8 ng/mL, approximately four-fold more potent than historical data for icatibant. Quantitative modeling indicates that single oral doses of PHA121 will maintain pharmacological effectiveness for a substantially longer time than 30 mg of subcutaneous icatibant. PHA121 has been observed to be well-tolerated at all doses studied to date.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in HAE. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE more effective and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

