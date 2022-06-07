Hilton and Honeyfund Encourage Couples to 'Take the Honey and Run' for Second Annual Sweepstakes

PR Newswire

During biggest wedding year since the 80s, one lucky couple will win honeymoon in paradise at the brand new Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeyfund , the #1 honeymoon and universal gift registry site, and Hilton , the leading hospitality company, are continuing their partnership for the second year in a row, just in time for the wedding boom. With 2022 being the "year of the wedding," due to the rescheduling of many nuptials derailed by the pandemic, Honeyfund and Hilton's partnership simplifies the experience of couples funding their dream destination wedding and honeymoon.

"With an anticipated 2.5 million weddings in 20221, we are excited to give one lucky couple a truly special experience," said Sara Margulis, CEO and co-founder of Honeyfund. "Not only will they finally wed, but they will have the chance to travel again, to the honeymoon they have waited for. Our partnership to power honeymoon registries for Hilton wedding couples and honeymooners can make that happen."

With Honeyfund and Hilton, couples' funds will go farther, allowing them to once again Take the Honey and Run from all their pre-wedding stresses and enjoy the best honeymoon possible. The sweepstakes will take one lucky couple to Mexico for six nights at the Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, a resort in Quintana Roo with incredible views, five pools, a luxury spa and more. The winning couple will enjoy a 6-night-stay with an ocean-view, two 30-minute spa massages, complimentary breakfast and dinner and more, for a five-thousand-dollar value.

Hilton boasts a rapidly expanding resort portfolio in premier destinations, including the Caribbean, French Polynesia, Hawaii and Mexico, which are some of the top destinations for honeymoons according to Honeyfund. Perfect for couples seeking the ultimate destination wedding or honeymoon, Hilton offers a host of resort amenities, activities and iconic accommodations and service. In addition to exotic resort destinations, couples can use their funds at any of Hilton's other properties around the world, allowing for a personalized and memorable experience during this exciting chapter in their lives.

Visit Hilton.com/Honeyfund and click here to enter and learn more about the Take the Honey and Run honeymoon sweepstakes.

About Honeyfund

As the most trusted honeymoon registry and wedding fund service since 2006, Honeyfund is all about making dreams come true. With a Honeyfund page, wedding gifts become cash in couples' hands to travel the world together, fund their wedding day or any savings goal.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,600 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

