Edgewell Personal Care Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

PR Newswire

Company details progress from prior fiscal year on its ambitious goals and commitments, including carbon neutrality by 2030

SHELTON, Conn., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today released its fiscal 2021 Sustainability Report, which details the progress the company has made over the past fiscal year in priority areas such as innovating and developing products and packaging to be more sustainable, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and promoting energy efficiency, waste reduction, and people-first policies and processes, among others.

"Now more than ever, employees and consumers want to work for and buy from companies who put caring for people and our planet at the heart of their business," said Rod Little, President and Chief Executive Officer, Edgewell. "Our teammates have embraced sustainability and successfully embedded it throughout our organization, and I am so proud of everything our teams have accomplished, even amidst a tough external environment. We continue to challenge ourselves to make Edgewell a more responsible company and push our innovative thinking to develop sustainable solutions for all aspects of our business."

The company has worked diligently toward its ambitious 2030 commitments, as outlined in its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy, which serves as a roadmap to ensure Edgewell remains sustainable and responsible for generations to come. The FY21 report details how the company is driving sustainability throughout its business including its brands and operations and developing functional teams to meet these goals.

"Our deep commitment to sustainability unites and inspires us across our business and our global operations," said Amy Knight, Vice President of Global Sustainability, Edgewell. "By executing on our sustainability strategy we are making our business stronger and doing our part to support the circular economy and tackle climate change. I'm proud of the progress our teams are making to bring our sustainability commitments to life because we know that, by 'owning it together,' we can positively impact our business, our society and our world."

Achievements

Demonstrating progress against the priorities outlined in its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy, some of Edgewell's achievements in FY21 include:

Achieved 22% progress since FY19 towards its goal to reduce the virgin petroleum-based plastic content in its disposable razor handles by 50%.

Achieved 74% progress since FY19 towards its goal to ensure 100% of plastic packaging is recyclable, compostable or reusable in its razors and blades segment and achieved 55% progress in all remaining segments.

Reduced GHG emissions across its global operations by 17% since FY19, with a newly expanded goal to reduce GHG emissions by 50% by 2030[1]. Additionally, announced its ambition to go beyond this to achieve carbon neutrality across its global operations in the same timeframe.

Issued its first CDP climate change report achieving a B- score.

Five of its manufacturing facilities currently hold zero-waste-to-landfill status.

Developed a training program around mitigating bias in performance management and talent acquisition to contribute to its ongoing goal of fostering an open and inclusive workplace.

Maintained a world-class injury rate of <1.0 (achieved 0.63).

Sustainable Design in Practice

Edgewell recently introduced several new sustainability innovations, including, but not limited to:

Launching SCHICK INTUITION Bamboo and SCHICK XTREME Bamboo razors, each of which has a handle of 70% renewable bamboo, blades made form 75% recycled steel and a head made from 80% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.

Introduced PLAYTEX Clean Comfort tampons, made with 100% certified organic cotton and free from chlorine, fragrances and dyes and each applicator is designed with a plastic tip and cardboard for the rest, resulting in 40% less plastic[2].

Releasing BULLDOG's Original and Sensitive Glass razors – already available in the U.K. – in Germany France and Canada , both of which contain at least 70% recycled glass from durable beer bottles.

and , both of which contain at least 70% recycled glass from durable beer bottles. Expanded availability of WET ONES biodegradable antibacterial wet wipes to Germany , in addition to the U.K.

To celebrate the launch of the report, Edgewell announced a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 8,350 trees across forests in the Andes Mountains, England, Australia and Florida to support reforestation and biodiversity. The donation was a part of the company's ongoing efforts to address climate change, but also to celebrate its sustainability advancements and honor the hard work of its global teammates.

To view the full report, please visit: www.edgewell.com/sustainability. To view more details about Edgewell's partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, click here to read the press release.

About Sustainable Care 2030

Edgewell's Sustainable Care 2030 is the Company's ambitious strategy that will enable it to sustain and grow its business while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care 2030 includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, and workforce and communities. For more information, visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability/

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; FieldtripTM skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.

1 Scope 1 and 2

2 Versus PLAYTEX SPORT regular absorbency tampons.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewell-personal-care-releases-2021-sustainability-report-301562577.html

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company