Corteva Agriscience Releases Sustainability & ESG Report

Company highlights commitments to address most pressing global challenges

INDIANAPOLIS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today released its 2021 Sustainability and ESG Report, providing an update on the company's progress on its commitment to deliver science-based solutions for addressing the world's most pressing environmental, economic and social challenges.

This report reflects Corteva's continued transparency across the company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts. The 2021 report reinforces the company's focus on building an agriculture ecosystem where farmers, society and business can thrive, while underscoring Corteva's commitment to enriching the lives of those who produce and those who consume.

"The challenges facing society and the planet demand urgent action, and we believe agriculture plays a vital role in providing viable solutions," said Chuck Magro, Chief Executive Officer, Corteva Agriscience. "By focusing on the areas which we believe will have the greatest impact toward achieving climate positive agriculture, we will create a more resilient and productive food system. We will rely on innovation and technology to guide our journey."

"We support farmers around the globe with the necessary tools and innovations to produce what our food system demands while conserving resources and sustaining the land," said Sam Eathington, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, Corteva Agriscience. "The progress in this report outlines the next phase of our sustainability work – and includes concentrated efforts in sustainable innovation, biodiversity, greenhouse gas emissions, and inclusion, diversity and equity."

The 2021 Sustainability and ESG Report provides a global update on key social and environmental topics. The report details the work and results of Corteva employees to improve farmers' livelihoods and operations while conserving resources, sustaining the land, strengthening communities and increasing sustainability within the company's operations. Read the full report at corteva.com/sustainability.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at corteva.com.

