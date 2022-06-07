Corporate Wellness: This Fitness Center is the Ultimate Employee Benefit

PR Newswire

U-Haul, the iconic 77-year-old DIY moving and self-storage company, is hiring and retaining job candidates by prioritizing employee health. With benefits like the amazing Shoen Family Conference & Fitness Center in Phoenix, Ariz., it is easy to see why.

PHOENIX, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® International headquarters is home to 1,800 Team Members supporting field operations across the U.S. and Canada. The campus centerpiece is a beautiful two-story architectural marvel that answers the question: "Does my company care about me?"

The Shoen Family Conference and Fitness Center screams, "Yes!"

For workout warriors, it's paradise just steps from the office desk. For those who feel excluded by traditional gyms, it's a welcoming sanctuary.

It's the latest and greatest example of prioritizing corporate wellness. The 54,208-square-foot facility gives U-Haul an edge in today's recruiting game, where job candidates seek exceptional benefits that separate one workplace from the rest.

"In today's world, employees are very conscious of aligning with companies that share their values," said Jessica Lopez, U-Haul Chief of Staff. "They consider who really cares about them, and where they want to spend their days."

U-Haul Team Members access the Shoen Center, which opened in 2021, every day at no cost. It includes:

U-Haul Arena, a full-size basketball court with 6 goals, jumbo screen TV and bleachers

The Playground, a massive workout area with free weights, machines, cardio equipment and resistance training

2-lane, 152-meter padded indoor track

Spin and yoga classrooms

Golf simulator

Professional instructors for group classes including boxing, aerobics, dance and more

Locker rooms with private showers, changing rooms and towel service

Remote classes and telehealth for non- Phoenix and work-from-home employees

and work-from-home employees Premise Health® clinic featuring primary care, acute care and physical therapy

Onsite Dental® mobile office

8 conference rooms

Wellness and Recruiting offices

"The health of our Team Members and their families is our priority," added Lopez, who toured 52 corporate campuses before finalizing Shoen Center plans. "We listen to the needs of our team. The Shoen Center is a vital resource to helping them conquer their goals."

The Shoen Center is named for the company's founding family.

U-Haul employs approximately 30,000 Team Members systemwide. Millions of families rely on U-Haul every year for their mobility needs, including access to truck and trailer sharing, self-storage and other essential services.

