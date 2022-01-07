Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Celebrates Summer with Variety of Deals, Sweet Summer Refreshments

PR Newswire

From Memorial Day Weekend to Father's Day and Beyond, Enjoy the New Rocket Pop Mimosa and More

LEBANON, Tenn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is around the corner and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® has a variety of limited-time deals and menu items to help celebrate the season. Guests can cool down with the all-new, quintessential summer cocktail – the Rocket Pop Mimosa, order homestyle favorites for summer gatherings and show Dad the care he deserves with a special Father's Day deal, gifts and more. Whether dining in or at home, Cracker Barrel is the go-to summer celebration destination.

"Summer at Cracker Barrel is all about appreciating a slower pace, enjoying seasonal comfort food and spending more time with family during special holidays as children break from school," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate. "Care is on our menu all summer, starting with sweet summer refreshments and offers for Memorial Day Weekend and Father's Day, and continuing with Fourth of July and national Fried Chicken Day specials to keep the celebration going."

Celebrate summer at Cracker Barrel by dining in-restaurant, via the convenience of curbside pickup or through shopping at our Old Country Store:

Kick Off the Season Memorial Day Weekend Rekindle memories of summer fun with the all-new Rocket Pop Mimosa , available now through Sunday, Aug. 7 , featuring Cracker Barrel's signature strawberry mimosa topped with a nostalgic Rocket Popsicle.

Kick back and relax at home or enjoy dining al fresco with a Signature Southern Fried Chicken Family Meal Basket, a complete meal for five. Guests who order on crackerbarrel.com for curbside pickup or delivery during Memorial Day Weekend, Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30 , and enter promo code FREEBBB at checkout, will receive a FREE family-size side of new, limited-time only Bacon Baked Beans * , featuring smoky baked beans cooked traditionally and topped with chopped bacon.



Continue the Celebrations for Father's Day Serve up the care Dad craves with Cracker Barrel's selection of hassle-free, homestyle sides to enhance any family gathering. Starting Monday, June 6 , pre-order any catering side for 10 for pickup during Father's Day Weekend, Saturday, June 18 through Sunday, June 19 , and receive a FREE $10 Digital Bonus Card ** for Dad.

For those who prefer to dine out with the family, treat Dad to a beer and choose from our selection of lagers and more, now available in most stores.



Spark Connection over Fourth of July Weekend and National Fried Chicken Day Spark more than just fireworks this Fourth of July by creating meaningful connections with family and friends over craveable meals at a value. Place an order on crackerbarrel.com including a Southern Fried Chicken Family Meal Basket for curbside pickup or delivery during Fourth of July Weekend and receive a FREE family-size side of Bacon Baked Beans ***. The offer is so good it will run Friday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 6 – better known as National Fried Chicken Day!



Find the Perfect Gift for Friends and Family Throughout the summer, bring the whole family to Cracker Barrel to find a unique gift to show you care. From nostalgic candy to niche cards and Lodge ® cookware, guests can select the perfect gift for Dad and others at the Old Country Store.



For more information about Cracker Barrel's summer menu items, to place a to-go order or to search our selection of retail items, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Prices may vary by location. Alcoholic beverages available at participating locations only. Must be 21+ to purchase. Drink responsibly.

*Memorial Day Weekend Details: For each Southern Fried Chicken Family Meal Basket ordered on 5/17/22 through 5/30/22 online at crackerbarrel.com for pickup, curbside or delivery on Memorial Day Weekend 5/27/22-5/30/22, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will give you a free family-size side of Bacon Baked Beans. Guests must add both Southern Fried Chicken Family Meal Basket and family-size side of Bacon Baked Beans to cart, then enter promo code FREEBBB during checkout process to redeem offer. Available at participating locations only. Delivery hours and radius may vary. $15 min. order for delivery. Additional restrictions and exclusions may apply. See crackerbarrel.com for terms and conditions.

**Father's Day Weekend Details: For each a la carte catering side purchase for 10 on 6/6/22 through 6/19/22 on crackerbarrel.com for pickup, curbside or delivery between 6/18-6/19, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will send you a virtual $10 Bonus Card. Bonus card expires 7/24/22 and is not valid on third-party delivery sites. Bonus card offer not valid for gratuity, taxes, alcohol, gift card or purchase of retail merchandise at CrackerBarrel.com. Available at participating locations only. Delivery hours and radius may vary. $15 min. order for delivery. Additional restrictions and exclusions may apply. See crackerbarrel.com for terms and conditions.

***Fourth of July Weekend and National Fried Chicken Day Details: For each Southern Fried Chicken Family Meal Basket ordered on 6/21/22 through 7/6/22 online at crackerbarrel.com for pickup, curbside or delivery on July Fourth Weekend or National Fried Chicken Day, 7/1/22-7/6/22, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will give you a free family-size side of Bacon Baked Beans. Guests must add both Southern Fried Chicken Family Meal Basket and family-size side of Bacon Baked Beans to cart, then enter promo code FRIEDCHICKEN during checkout process to redeem offer. Available at participating locations only. Delivery hours and radius may vary. $15 min. order for delivery. Additional restrictions and exclusions may apply. See crackerbarrel.com for terms and conditions.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel operates more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states as well as multiple virtual brands and owns the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Media Contact

Media Relations, 615-235-4135, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cracker-barrel-old-country-store-celebrates-summer-with-variety-of-deals-sweet-summer-refreshments-301549698.html

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.