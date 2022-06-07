Blackbaud Developers' Conference Showcases Transformative Social Good Technology

PR Newswire

Blackbaud Customers Redefine the Future of Nonprofit Technology as Change Architects

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today kicks off its annual Developers' Conference—a three-day event that convenes technology enthusiasts, creators and developers of all levels to reimagine nonprofit technology and build a better world.

"Today at our Developers' Conference, we're celebrating the democratization of innovation for the social good community," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "This year more than ever, we're highlighting the low-code movement and the ways that Blackbaud is putting accessible technology in the hands of nonprofit developers who are changing the world one line of code at a time."

Built upon years of creativity and problem solving by some of the world's leading nonprofits and higher education institutions, this conference provides a forum for attendees to explore unique applications of software solutions. This year, roughly 60% of conference attendees self-identify as "no-code" or "low-code" technologists, database administrators and business analysts.

The conference will showcase innovation and creativity that empowers nonprofits to live up to their full potential, with Blackbaud customers and partners taking center stage to share best practices and technical expertise. Over 50% of the conference sessions are customer-contributed, including topics like:

Geolocating API: Meeting Participants Where They're At (Literally)—Jeremy Reynolds, Senior Software Engineer, ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer

Robots and Relationships: An Automation Story—Dan Snyder, Associate Director of Advancement Services, Bennington College

Make Grant Tracking Easier by Integrating Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT ® and Microsoft Planner— Nicole Holt , Development Operations and Analytics Manager, Preble Street

and Microsoft Planner— , Development Operations and Analytics Manager, Making Moves Management a Data Reality—Gethin James, Head of Strategic CRM, University College London

Blackbaud's Commitment to Innovation

In addition, Blackbaud is making several announcements and commitments to make it easier for social good organizations to transform their business processes and customize their technology solutions to their exact needs.

Today, Blackbaud will highlight:

An ongoing investment in SKY API ® , expanding to new products, including Blackbaud CRM™ and Blackbaud Altru ®

, expanding to new products, including Blackbaud CRM™ and Blackbaud Altru Increased quantity and value of API endpoints, including mobile-first, to enable citizen developers and the Blackbaud Partner Network to exercise creativity in developing applications that interact with Blackbaud software

New self-service tools that put control into the hands of customers—including enhanced Microsoft Power Platform connectors, integration-as-a-service platforms (iPaaS), and a growing ecosystem of plug-and-play partner solutions

The expansion of the Blackbaud Marketplace, including infrastructure enhancements and growth in applications

Innovation awards and grants that will celebrate the importance of grass roots contributions that fuel innovation

The importance of multi-factor authentication (MFA) for all customers to support strong cybersecurity best practices, and how to easily enable single sign-on (SSO)

"We are so excited to bring together the vibrant ecosystem that's been created by the Blackbaud developer and partner community," said Bill Walsh, director of innovation and technology, Blackbaud, and co-chair of the conference. "Our customers and partners continue to lead the way in building creative solutions in traditional software development and are increasingly taking advantage of efficiencies in low-code and no-code technologies. They're transforming not just their use of Blackbaud's software, but how the industry as a whole relates to technology."

About the Conference

Keynotes include:

Day 1 – Think Like an Architect: How to Develop Critical, Creative and Collaborative Problem-Solving Skills by Randy Deutsch , clinical associate professor at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign School of Architecture

– Think Like an Architect: How to Develop Critical, Creative and Collaborative Problem-Solving Skills by , clinical associate professor at School of Architecture Day 2 – The One Key Success Anchor in Data and Analytics by Prashanth Southekal, managing principal at DBP Institute and Forbes contributor

– The One Key Success Anchor in Data and Analytics by Prashanth Southekal, managing principal at DBP Institute and Forbes contributor Day 3 – Creating Durable Digital Transformation by Lorraine Bardeen , vice president and CTO, Worldwide Industry Solutions Group, Microsoft

In addition, the conference will provide mainstage presentations from Blackbaud executives and product experts, track sessions led by customers and partners, and skills labs that offer creators a chance to practice building both low-code and advanced solutions.

To learn more about Blackbaud Developers' Conference, register or access content replays on demand, visit blackbaud.com/developersconference.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

