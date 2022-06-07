The International Center for Leadership in Education Names the 2022 Model Schools, Innovative Districts and Epic Educators; to be Honored at 30th Annual Model Schools Conference

PR Newswire

Featured speakers will include Tammi Marie Phillip, MD and the Disney Institute; June 26-29 in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Center for Leadership in Education (ICLE), a division of learning company HMH, will honor the 2022 Model Schools, Innovative Districts and Epic Educators at the 30th Annual Model Schools Conference. These schools, districts and educators have been selected for making significant improvements in student outcomes by collectively establishing a vision and creating a learning environment that enables students of all abilities to thrive.

For a complete list of the 2022 Model Schools, Innovative Districts and Epic Educators, please visit www.modelschoolsconference.com.

Key administrators and educators from the Model Schools, Innovative Districts and Epic Educators will share their plans for rapid improvement at the Model Schools Conference, taking place June 26-29 in Orlando, Florida. Fourteen states are represented among this year's honorees, including six elementary, five middle, five high schools, eight innovative districts and six epic educators. From transformative use of technology to closing achievement gaps to deepening leadership, this year's honorees offer insights for all learning communities.

"This year's Model Schools, Innovative Districts and Epic Educators share a vision of high achievement and dedication to creating equitable opportunities for all students. We applaud this cohort for making waves by fostering a positive learning environment that is felt across the greater community," said Amy Dunkin, Executive Vice President of Professional Learning at HMH. "This year's conference brings together thousands of educators and provides the opportunity to connect with peers and share insights, discuss leading trends, and explore the innovative practices and technology shaping the future of education, at a time when it's needed most."

In its 30th year, the Model Schools Conference is the nation's largest gathering for rapidly improving K-12 schools and districts. Now a hybrid event, the conference extends beyond the convention center and across the world, bringing together more attendees than ever before. The conference includes over 125 sessions focused on topics including innovative learning environments to meet the needs of all students, social and emotional well-being, and instructional strategies to increase engagement, among others. Additional highlights include:

Thought-Provoking Insight from Industry Experts & Exploratory Learning Experiences:

Featured speakers include child and adolescent psychologist Dr. Tammi Marie Phillip , along with a presentation from the Disney Institute on leadership excellence.

, , , Dr. and Chelonnda Seroyer, will provide motivating ideas for transforming teaching and learning and pushing innovation during a challenging year. From "Tech Talk" sessions that explore technologies that are shaping the future of education, to "Networking Idea Labs" designed to foster intimate conversations for real dialogue around relatable and pressing topics, the Model Schools Conference offers educators actionable insight about how implementing small changes can lead to big impact for a district or school.

For additional information, or to register for this year's conference, please visit: www.modelschoolsconference.com

