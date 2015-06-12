American Public University System to Exhibit at SHRM Annual Conference & Expo on June 12-15

PR Newswire

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS), which offers online degree and certificate programs through American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), will exhibit at the 2022 Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Annual Conference & Expo on June 12-15. APUS will be in Booth 2042 at the event in New Orleans.

APUS' workforce education services feature relevant learning opportunities that are anchored by a high-quality curriculum and flexible learning pathways which serve the specific needs of employees and businesses alike. Working together with industry partners, APUS optimizes education and training programs, and solves for employee skills and proficiency gaps. APUS proudly partners with businesses, associations, government agencies, and healthcare organizations to create and implement effective learning and development strategies designed to enhance talent acquisition and retention initiatives.

"As part of our core focus on adult learners, we are honored to participate in this widely attended conference at a time when many are switching jobs, returning to school, or pursuing further degrees to develop more in their careers," said Christine Muncy, Associate Vice President for Career Services at APUS.

The APUS team will network with organizations at SHRM 2022 looking for opportunities that are a potential fit for students and alumni. APUS offers free services to help these organizations fill positions with career-ready, qualified candidates.

To learn more about working with APUS, visit https://www.apus.edu/partners/index#rfi-outreach.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers accessible and affordable online higher education to adult learners of all backgrounds. APUS, a five-time recipient of Online Learning Consortium's (OLC) Effective Practice Award, offers more than 200 online degree and certificate programs through American Public University as well as American Military University, the #1 provider of higher education to the U.S. military and veterans.* With over 116,000 alumni worldwide, APUS is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

