More than 20 Percent of the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 Companies Rely on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform to Drive Better Business Outcomes

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that more than 20 percent of companies on the 10th annual 2022+CNBC+Disruptor+50+list use the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform to maximize customer experiences. The 2022 CNBC Disruptors are 50 private companies growing and innovating through a challenging market and changed world, while inspiring change in their larger, incumbent competitors.

UserTesting customers on the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list include Canva, Chime, Discord, Maven Clinic, Next Insurance, and others. These companies embrace the UserTesting Human Insight Platform for insights that inspire the innovation and change that fuels their continued growth. Video-based narratives from customers and broader target audiences, enable these companies to gain a better understanding of who their customers are–their motivations, preferences, and interests–that ultimately helps them to develop break-through and disruptive business models, products, and services, and adapt to rapidly changing markets and business environments.

“It’s part of the DNA of leading-edge companies, like those listed on the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, to ensure that great customer experience is at the heart of their business,” said Michelle Huff, Chief Marketing Officer at UserTesting. "The UserTesting Human Insight Platform helps companies better understand customer behavior so they can build a new level of empathy that allows them to drive innovation and create experiences that exceed customer expectations. We congratulate our customers, and all of the companies that made this year’s list.”

Customer empathy is acknowledged as having a greater impact on business than ever before. According to a recent Harvard+Business+Review report sponsored by UserTesting, 86 percent of business executives acknowledge the difficulty of understanding customers by data alone. Savvy business executives know the power that human insight provides to help recognize what drives customer reactions. Ultimately, those companies that understand their customers are going to realize better success than those that fail to do so.

As a video-first experience testing platform, UserTesting enables organizations to see and hear the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, prototypes, and brands. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform helps organizations of all sizes get access to diverse customer perspectives. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives that give companies a vivid, first-person understanding of any experience, whether physical or virtual, so that they can build for customer needs today, and tomorrow.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has approximately 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

