PagerDuty Announces Incident Workflows and Expanded Automation Actions to Address Market Need for Efficiency and Productivity

PagerDuty Inc. ( NYSE:PD, Financial), a global leader in digital operations management, today at PagerDuty Summit 2022, announced new PagerDuty Operations Cloud™ capabilities to rapidly identify time-sensitive opportunities and incidents while freeing up team capacity and improving efficiency. As companies embark upon multi-year digital transformation and cloud adoption initiatives, PagerDuty has become essential infrastructure, enabling enterprises to further accelerate their digital operations from manual and reactive towards proactive and preventive, and empowering teams to spend less time on escalated break-fix work and more time innovating.

These updates expand PagerDuty’s automation capabilities across the entire product portfolio and enable customizable responses when incidents occur in real time, by responders, or even customer service and business teams. The new Incident Workflows capabilities streamline complex orchestration of processes during an incident and make the response process more rapid, automated and consistent. PagerDuty has also integrated Automation Actions across the Operations Cloud experience to orchestrate automated diagnostics and remediation steps.

“Modern work realities and the systems teams use aren’t aligned, and knowledge workers are facing increased operational complexity as a result of continued digitization and a massive influx of data,” said Sean Scott, chief product officer at PagerDuty. “Today’s businesses must have operations that transform from manual, reactive, ticket queue-based systems to those that are heavily automated and empower proactivity across the entire organization.”

Incident Workflows: Automate major incident response steps to save time

A brand-new capability, Incident Workflows are quick to design and activate, with no-code, if-this-then-that logic that simplifies setup and accelerates time to value. With the automation Incident Workflows deliver, businesses can trigger sequences to common incident actions, such as sending automated status updates to key stakeholders, creating per-incident communications channels that immediately add relevant responders, and more. These customizable workflows enable consistent, predictable responses across the organization. PagerDuty Incident Workflows will be in early availability later this year.

Automation Actions with Event Intelligence, Customer Service Operations, and in Slack and Mobile: Activate automated diagnostics and remediation to speed incident resolution from across the PagerDuty Operations Cloud™

Now integrated across the entire PagerDuty platform, Automation Actions enables easy automated diagnostics and remediation. Automation capabilities can now be immediately triggered by events via PagerDuty%26rsquo%3Bs+Event+Intelligence or manually during incidents by responders to diagnose and remediate issues and improve customer experience and support. With Automation Actions, responders are able to run automated diagnostics to investigate status, gain context or directly initiate runbook automation to remediate an incident as it occurs and prevent paging a subject matter expert.

With Automation Actions for Customer Service Operations, agents are now empowered to validate customer impacting issues by running automated actions directly from the PagerDuty application in the Salesforce Service Cloud. This can reduce resolution time, as well as the number of incidents escalated to back-end teams.

More than 22 new features and other product enhancements were introduced to customers along with Incident Workflows and Automation Actions, including: Terraform support for Event Orchestration, Status Update Notification templates, Service Standards, Service Performance report, and an integration with Salesforce Service Cloud Incident Object.

PagerDuty Summit 22

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. ( NYSE:PD, Financial) is transforming critical work for modern business. Our powerful and unique digital operations platform ensures users can take the right action, when seconds matter. Organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to handle every type of work across the enterprise including intelligent incident response, AIOps and process automation. Notable customers include Cisco, DocuSign, Doordash, Electronic Arts, Genentech, Shopify, Zoom and more. To learn and to try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter,+LinkedIn,YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pagerduty.com%2Fcareers%2F to learn more.

