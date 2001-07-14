Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Participation at the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Harmit Singh, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference, held virtually, on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 2:45p.m. Eastern time.

To access the live webcast, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fevercore25%2Flevi%2F2366496.

A replay of the webcast will be available on http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com for ninety days following the event.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world’s largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The Company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen®, Dockers® and Beyond Yoga brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.’s reported 2021 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http%3A%2F%2Flevistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com.

