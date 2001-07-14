Asana Unveils Employee Impact Suite to Keep Teams Aligned and Engaged

Today Asana%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced a+suite+of+features+and+partnerships giving managers the tools to better support and empower their teams with alignment and focus. The offerings help managers sync individual efforts to company objectives with My Goals; identify roadblocks in real-time with Automatic Progress Roll-Ups; and keep teams engaged in high-impact, strategic work with focus features and new integrations for Google Workspace and Figma.

According to Asana%26rsquo%3Bs+Anatomy+of+Work+Index, excessive meetings and unclear priorities are the top culprits crushing productivity and motivation, with individuals wasting six working weeks each year on duplicated work and unnecessary meetings. As a result, employees are burnt out and leaders are at a loss on how to keep their teams inspired to do the work that drives business results.

“Rapidly emerging challenges are making it harder than ever to keep teams focused on their most impactful initiatives,” said Alex Hood, Chief Product Officer, Asana. “We purpose-built Asana’s Employee Impact Suite for managers to prioritize the engaging work that moves everyone forward. With individual goals that map to company objectives, focus features, and new integrations, we’re minimizing work about work and aligning entire organizations.“

Drive Alignment with Goals

Today, nearly 1 in 3 employees can’t clearly see how their work contributes to larger company goals – rising to 45% among Gen Z workers1. With Goals natively built in, Asana provides a single system for organizations to set objectives and coordinate all the work needed to achieve them.

To help managers macromanage and empower their teams by focusing on the big picture of their work, Asana’s new My Goals align individual goals to the organization’s objectives and mission. Managers can integrate My Goals into reimagined 1:1 project templates for personalized coaching to guide their teams.

Automatic Progress Roll-Ups give real-time insights on important initiatives, reducing the need for time-consuming status meetings and trust-reducing micromanagement. New Celebrations and Appreciations in Goals give personal recognition for individual and team achievements contributing to organizational goals - no matter how big or small.

Prioritize with Focus Tools

Today, work about work– the repetitive tasks that take away from meaningful strategy and outcomes – comprises over half of employees’ time2. By reducing work about work and focusing on the highest impact tasks, teams are more efficient and, ultimately, more engaged. With the launch of new mobile and desktop focus features, Asana is delivering a comprehensive set of focus toolsto prioritize tasks that drive impact while saving hours of time. Using Asana’s best-in-class mobile app, individuals can set a focus intention on their My Tasks to guide their work and what they want to achieve for the week. And with new time management capabilities, they can work in timed ‘focus mode’ on desktop to pause notifications for uninterrupted work.

Keep Teams - and Work - Connected with New Integrations

Asana is expanding its Asana Partners ecosystem of over 260 essential tools to help managers empower their teams with a single platform for collaboration - saving time and fueling more innovative, creative outcomes. New features include an integration with Figma to connect brainstorms in FigJam boards to tasks in Asana, and Asana for Google Chat, which converts unstructured conversations or messages into actionable Asana tasks, without leaving Google Chat. A reimagined Google Drive integration will soon link Google Docs, Sheets and Slides to tasks with file comment notifications directly in Asana to help teams stay in sync as they co-create bigger, bolder ideas.

"The impact of software integrations, like those in the Asana Partners ecosystem, are key to digital transformation," said Wayne Kurtzman, Research Director of Social and Collaboration, IDC. "Integrations deliver a better employee experience by creating a single pane of glass with easy access to the applications people need, as well as develop a new class of metrics that derive from the integrated systems."

Asana + Culture Amp: A Leadership Playbook to Navigate the Future of Work

To provide managers with more tools to navigate an ever-changing work environment, Asana and leading employee experience platform Culture Amp will host an upcoming virtual event and share resources around the critical role of effective leadership in the face of today’s work challenges, with strategies to drive employee engagement while achieving business outcomes.

“From more than 625 million data points, our own data shows that companies that operate with a focus on transformational leadership have more engaged employees and are more likely to grow. That means inspiring teams to drive impact and collaboration rather than simply meet output quotas. We’re thrilled to work with Asana to share our insights and to co-create resources for managers to help them build culture first companies that drive results,” said Michael Callans, Vice President of People Science, Culture Amp.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 126,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

