E2open Introduces Inaugural International Supply Chain Professionals Day

E2open+Parent+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, has partnered with National+Today to establish June 7 as International Supply Chain Professionals Day. The holiday recognizes the people that companies and e2open clients depend on to plan, source, make, move, and sell the products and services that our world needs.

“The past two years have put the supply chain industry in the spotlight. With the pandemic came a myriad of unprecedented supply chain disruptions that have impacted businesses and consumers alike. Amid the shutdowns, port congestion, shortages, natural disasters, and geopolitical conflicts, supply chain professionals were left to adapt while addressing unwavering demand,” said Kari Janavitz, chief marketing officer at e2open. “These professionals are essential to helping make, move, and sell the goods and services we all depend on, and it’s important that we recognize and show appreciation for the people behind the world’s supply chains. E2open invites our clients and the industry at large to celebrate our connected supply chain workforce, especially on International Supply Chain Professionals Day.”

Working in the supply chain can be a thankless job. Labor shortages have only added to the stress of many who have had to work harder due to outdated systems and processes. Supply chain manager turnover has reached its highest rate since 2016 at 28%25. International Supply Chain Professionals Day is meant to not only honor these workers but also bring awareness to how much value they bring to our everyday lives.

In celebration of the honorary day and its new brand identity revealed yesterday, e2open will play host to a pop-up event today near its Austin headquarters at The+Domain, featuring the talents of a local choir to bring to life a story of a harmonized, connected supply chain. The event will feature music by songwriter Tony Rogers, renowned for his 2017 Warrior Games anthem, and will be livestreamed on e2open’s LinkedIn.

E2open encourages consumers to mark International Supply Chain Professionals Day by showing appreciation to those in their network who work in the industry and increasing awareness of global issues that continue to impact our supply chains. Visit the International+Supply+Chain+Professionals+site to learn more.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 12 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

