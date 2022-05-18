Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Booking Holdings to Attend the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

PR Newswire

NORWALK, Conn., May 18, 2022

NORWALK, Conn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Financial Officer David Goulden will be speaking at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 25th at 1:50 pm ET. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

favicon.png?sn=NY61775&sd=2022-05-18 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-attend-the-50th-annual-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-301550004.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings

