Extreme Networks Makes Networking More Flexible, Intelligent and Secure with Suite of New Solutions

EXTREME CONNECT –Extreme+Networks%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today introduced a suite of new solutions, creating new ways for customers to drive better outcomes from their networks in the era of the Infinite Enterprise. The company has extended its ExtremeCloud™ portfolio to include new SD-WAN and AIOps with digital twin capabilities – enabling customers to deliver secure connectivity at the edge of the network, speed cloud deployments and uncover actionable insights – all from within a single platform.

ExtremeCloud SD-WAN

As work from anywhere models are becoming the standard, organizations strive to find a way to modernize both branch and remote networks to securely connect applications in the cloud. With Extreme’s new SD-WAN offering, enterprises can:

Simplify management by enabling customers to manage wired, wireless and SD-WAN from a single platform.

by enabling customers to manage wired, wireless and SD-WAN from a single platform. Enhance security by leveraging a range of options from built-in firewall to advanced cloud security using EdgeSentry (powered by Check Point).

by leveraging a range of options from built-in firewall to advanced cloud security using EdgeSentry (powered by Check Point). Improve application performance optimizing more than 4,000 apps and dynamically routing traffic to ensure quality experiences for critical applications like voice and video.

optimizing more than 4,000 apps and dynamically routing traffic to ensure quality experiences for critical applications like voice and video. Improve TCO via a simple, cost-effective subscription licensing model inclusive of hardware, software, support and customer success.

AIOps with Industry’s First Networking Digital Twin and Explainable AI/ML

ExtremeCloud IQ CoPilot AIOps solution is now available with several new features designed to improve deployment and day-to-day operations, while reducing business risk.

Simplify staging, validation and deployment of switches and access points from the cloud with new digital+twin capabilities. Eliminate weeks or months associated with hardware deployments by first creating a digital twin to ensure smooth roll outs.

from the cloud with new digital+twin capabilities. Eliminate weeks or months associated with hardware deployments by first creating a digital twin to ensure smooth roll outs. Reduce mean time to resolution leveraging explainable AI/ML to distinguish network anomalies and help IT and network administrators see, verify and trust proactive insights.

leveraging explainable AI/ML to distinguish network anomalies and help IT and network administrators see, verify and trust proactive insights. Efficiently use IT resources with features like automated ticketing, which does not require customer action.

with features like automated ticketing, which does not require customer action. Manage the network from any device using ExtremeCloud IQ Companion. IT teams can flexibly manage operations and gain real-time visibility into the network, regardless of location or device.

Extending Universal Platforms – More Choice, More Flexibility

Extreme today introduced the 5720 Universal Switch, the latest in a series of high-performance, feature-rich wired+switches for enterprise deployments. Benefits include:

Support for multiple deployment use cases makes it easy for customers to run their networking operating system of choice, while preserving hardware and associated licenses.

makes it easy for customers to run their networking operating system of choice, while preserving hardware and associated licenses. Automate network operations, streamline network provisioning and enhance security as a result of support for Extreme’s Fabric+Connect™.

Executive and Industry Perspectives

Jim Burke, Chief Information Officer, John Carroll University

“CoPilot is a game changer – its ability to proactively detect anomalies, prioritize actions and provide clear and meaningful insights is so far beyond what we’ve experienced in any other AIOps solution. We expect it will help to reduce risk across our organization, while freeing up our IT team to focus on fixing issues before they happen, not after they’ve caused a significant disruption to business.”

Mark Leary, Research Director, Network Analytics & Automation, IDC

“Productive and collaborative IT staff and teams, from networking to security to development and from engineering to operations to support, require complete network visibility and control to deliver on the full promise of networking in this hyper-connected digital era. Comprehensive network intelligence and insights serve to bolster service quality, problem resolution, threat mitigation and digital innovation. CoPilot’s emphasis on problem avoidance is a differentiated approach to applying AI/ML across the network. Further, leveraging a digital twin in a cloud networking environment will provide the confidence that investments are optimized, and system and service adjustments are battle tested.”

Claudio Libera, Network Manager, Banca Popolare di Sondrio

“As a highly dispersed organization, it’s critical that we have visibility and control over all of the applications running across our business and can ensure that we can optimize the performance of those applications as needed. With ExtremeCloud SD-WAN, we now have a secure, reliable and cost-effective way to manage our network from within a single platform – which removes significant burden to our IT staff and helps create more operational efficiency across the board.”

Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst, 650 Group

“The success of cloud networking in any organization will be predicated on the breadth and depth of features, simplicity and return on investment. Layering SD-WAN into a very feature-rich cloud solution with AI/ML, analytics and secure connectivity will provide enterprises with a cost-effective and highly efficient way to manage their highly dispersed businesses.”

Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, Extreme Networks

“Our new suite of solutions will better equip our customers to go beyond cloud management and start unlocking critical insights that make the network a strategic asset. We’re bringing security and connectivity together and making it simple to manage, deploy and scale to meet the ever-evolving needs brought on by the Infinite Enterprise. We’ve layered features into our cloud solution that will drive meaningful business impact and ROI by simplifying operations, removing complexity and reducing risk.”

