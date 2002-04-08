Atossa Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Hybrid Investment Conference

SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. ( ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative proprietary medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious disease with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, today announces that Kyle Guse, Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Hybrid Investment Conference. The conference is being held on May 23 – 26, 2022 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, FL.



Presentation Date: May 24, 2022 Time: 12:30pm ET

Mr. Guse will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here:

In-Person

Virtual

ABOUT ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative proprietary medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions relating to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between interim and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence and continue studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study or reduction of breast density will be approvable endpoints for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.

Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel

Office: (866) 893-4927

[email protected]