CMUV Bancorp Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend

El Centro, CA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp ( CMUV, Financial), the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.10 2nd Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2022 to all shareholders of record on June 8, 2022.



