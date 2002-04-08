Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ( XRAY) (“Dentsply”).



On April 11, 2022, Dentsply issued a press release announcing that Jorge M. Gomez, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer had resigned from his position, effective May 6, 2022. Then, on April 19, 2022, Dentsply issued another press release announcing that its Chief Executive Officer, Donald M. Casey Jr., had been terminated and would cease to serve as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Following this news, Dentsply’s stock fell $6.52, or 13.4%, to close at $42.20 per share on April 19, 2022.

Then, on May 10, 2022, Dentsply announced that it could not timely file its first quarter 2022 quarterly report due to “an internal investigation of allegations regarding certain financial reporting matters.” Specifically, the investigation concerns the company’s use of incentives to sell products to distributors in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 and whether those incentives were appropriately accounted for and the impact of those sales was adequately disclosed. In addition, the investigation concerns allegations that certain former and current members of senior management directed the company’s use of incentives and other actions to achieve executive compensation targets in 2021. Following this news, Dentsply’s stock fell as much as 10% during intraday trading on May 10, 2022.

