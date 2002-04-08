Trupanion Looks to Make More Tails Wag with Key New Hires

SEATTLE, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for pets, announced today that it has hired Tom Vaughan to lead its marketing and conversion efforts.



In his role as Senior Vice President, Conversion Marketing, Vaughan will oversee all aspects of acquisition, retention, and branded communications and campaigns for Trupanion. By driving conversion efforts this role will be pivotal in growing the number of Trupanion insured pets while helping more pet parents budget and care for their pets.

An experienced senior leader in the animal health industry, Vaughan joins Trupanion from the UK arm of Swedish-based Agria Pet Insurance LTD, the first and oldest brand in the pet insurance space. While at Agria, Vaughan was head of marketing for the UK market, one of the most sophisticated and highly penetrated markets for pet insurance, globally.

Vaughan officially begins his role at Trupanion on June 10.

“We are very excited to have Tom on board,” said Margi Tooth, president at Trupanion. “With decades of experience driving member growth in the UK, Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be invaluable as he leads our efforts in helping more pet owners choose Trupanion as the insurance provider for their pet. I’m confident Tom will help to bring our products to life through innovative and personalized techniques to suit the needs of Trupanion products and initiatives.”

“I am thrilled to be joining such a mission-driven company that is so passionate about pets and the member experience,” said Tom Vaughan, incoming senior vice president, conversion marketing for Trupanion. “As I have spent my career in the industry leading marketing transformations, I’m excited to work with a world-class team to underscore Trupanion’s position as the leader in pet health and to support its growth, globally.”

Vaughan read Business Studies at The University of Northampton before completing a Postgraduate Diploma with the Institute of Direct and Digital Marketing. He proudly includes his 3-year-old Cockapoo, Teddy, as one of his family members and best friends.

In addition to bringing Vaughan from Agria UK, Trupanion also announced today the hire of Suzanne Cheadle as their Director, eCommerce.

Cheadle comes to Trupanion with an extensive background in pet medical insurance including her recent experience with Petplan UK, heading up its digital acquisition and on-site experience. As the Director of eCommerce, Cheadle will lead the execution of web strategy and spearhead conversion initiatives across Trupanion.com and associated web assets. In this role, Cheadle will drive improvement across Trupanion’s online platforms, pushing breakthroughs in support of Trupanion’s high-growth goals.

Cheadle is a proud pet parent of Turing, a one year old Bernese Mountain Dog.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 700,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.