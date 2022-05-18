Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CP's President and Chief Executive Officer to address the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 25, 2022

29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2022

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel will address the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on May 25, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

CP will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

favicon.png?sn=CA60783&sd=2022-05-18 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cps-president-and-chief-executive-officer-to-address-the-wolfe-research-global-transportation--industrials-conference-on-may-25-2022-301549610.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CA60783&Transmission_Id=202205181100PR_NEWS_USPR_____CA60783&DateId=20220518
