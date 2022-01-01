Adobe Drives Personalization and Omnichannel Services for The Home Depot with Real Time Customer Data

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced it has expanded its partnership with The Home Depot to enhance the customer experience.

The Home Depot has led the way in bridging the online and offline shopping experience. As part of the company’s interconnected retail strategy, a seamless experience extends across e-commerce, an award-winning mobile app and in-store services such as pickup lockers and an in-app product locator. With so many touchpoints, the Adobe partnership will provide comprehensive insights into the customer journey. This will enable The Home Depot to optimize experiences across channels while refining marketing investments. This marks the next phase of a partnership that began with digital tools including web analytics and A/B testing, as well as Creative Cloud applications to design and deliver new online services and experiences.

“The Home Depot made early investments in providing omnichannel shopping experiences, and these digital and physical assets continue to guide our strategic priorities,” said Melanie Babcock, vice president of integrated media at The Home Depot. “Our expanded partnership with Adobe will enable us to enhance the customer experience even further, driving personalization at scale and further optimizing The Home Depot experience across online and in-store.”

“Making the digital economy personal is the priority for leading enterprise businesses worldwide and a relentless focus on personalized customer experience has long been the guiding light for The Home Depot,” said Anjul Bhambhri, senior vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud. “With Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), The Home Depot can align teams around a single view of the customer, with strict governance and activation capabilities that will make experiences even more connected and relevant.”

As the digital economy expands, 72%25+of+consumers say that poor personalization decreases their trust in brands. With the adoption of Adobe’s Real-Time Customer Data Platform (Real-Time CDP), The Home Depot can support highly personalized experiences by offering products that customers need to finish their projects rather than offering products that are not relevant to their project goals. From DIYers to pros, The Home Depot can customize every interaction, helping customers finish their projects seamlessly.

AEP, underpinning Adobe’s Real-Time CDP, will be a central hub that brings together relevant online and offline data from across The Home Depot organization. It acts as a foundation for personalization efforts, while also empowering organizational efficiency. Adobe Real-Time CDP has already produced early results, allowing teams to activate personalization campaigns in 24 hours or less, down from seven to 10 days. Because of this enhanced speed, if a customer is shopping for a product and purchases it, they will no longer receive irrelevant offerings days after the purchase.

Adobe Experience Platform is a single source of truth and is accessible through Customer Journey Analytics. The program enables teams to be more efficient with their marketing spend by making their content more relevant and less repetitive with anything from advertising campaigns to social media.

