Cathy Scangarella to Join the Advisory Board of Xcelerate, Inc.

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC PINK:XCRT) today announced that Cathy Scangarella has accepted an invitation to join its Advisory Board effective immediately.

Cathy Scangarella is the Chief Business Development Officer and sector lead for Life Sciences at Choose New Jersey, New Jersey's leading nonprofit economic development organization. Cathy leads the business development team and oversees the organization's national and international lead generation, prospect management and business development strategy for all key industries. She also oversees the Choose New Jersey India and Europe offices and has enhanced New Jersey's relationships with key multipliers and trade associations around the globe.

During her tenure at Choose New Jersey, Cathy developed a new tactical business development approach for business attraction efforts to concentrate efforts in key domestic and international markets. She had a leading role in the strategic planning of Choose New Jersey's business attraction missions to Israel, Germany, Ireland, and India. While abroad, she helped established international university collaborations and industry partnerships for many of New Jersey's research universities including Rutgers University, Princeton University, New Jersey City University and Rowan University. Notable clients include Ascelia Pharma, BAP Pharma, CSL Plasma, Fordoz Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Biolabs and Biofarma US.

Cathy is a veteran of New Jersey State government, having served six administrations. With over 25 years of experience in marketing, outreach, and business development, she has served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Lt. Governor Guadagno, Director of State Marketing at the New Jersey Business Action Center, Director of Outreach Programs for Business Retention & Attraction at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, and Vice President of Marketing & Communications for the New Jersey Commerce Commission. Cathy is a member of the Research With New Jersey Advisory Board, the Innovation New Jersey Coalition, and an E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year Judge 2019-2021. She was named among the ROI-NJ Influencers: Women in Business - Economic Development in 2021.

Cathy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing from Ramapo College of New Jersey.

"Cathy brings a valued new skill set to our Advisory Board," said Michael O'Shea, Xcelerate's CEO. "Cathy's' experience business development, along with her years of relationships with research institutions, should prove invaluable to Xcelerate as we begin to advance the development of the portfolio of patents recently acquired from HS Pharmaceuticals as well as our continued development of patentable med-tech. "

"I would like to thank our partners and investors for their continued support as we continue to execute on our business plan"

