Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Issues 2021 Sustainability Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift” or “the Company”), announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report, continuing its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) best practices. The report highlights a 4.5% fleet emissions reduction (g/mile) from 2019 and is in line to exceed its short-term goal of 5% by 2025. Other notable developments included ESG oversight from the Governance Committee and improved workforce development programs.

Knight-Swift CEO Dave Jackson stated, “Knight-Swift remains committed to embracing ESG principles that support our business objectives. We are proud of the continued progress we have made in several key areas, including our pace of emissions reductions, the significant improvement in our DOT crash rate, and our increase in charitable contributions to the communities we serve. We continue to work with our key stakeholders to develop initiatives that support our workforce development, corporate responsibilities, and business objectives.”

The Knight-Swift sustainability report is available on the company’s investor website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.knight-swift.com%2FSustainability.

About Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift is one of North America's largest and most diversified freight transportation companies, providing multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, as well as LTL services. Knight-Swift uses a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to our customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

