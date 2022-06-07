Dolphin Entertainment's New Web3 Subsidiary, We Come In Peace, Announces Full Summer Slate of NFT Projects and Metaverse Clients

Dolphin Congratulates Both Buffalo Trace Distillery and Celebrity Chefs Tom Colicchio and Spike Mendelsohn on the Sellouts of Their NFT Projects

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announced today that its Web3 marketing, consulting and communications agency, We Come In Peace (WCIP), has developed a full slate of metaverse related clients and NFT projects, including ones with supermodel Bella Hadid and music industry mogul Troy Carter.

In the first quarter of 2022, Dolphin Entertainment and WCIP partnered with celebrity chefs and restaurateurs Tom Colicchio and Spike Mendelsohn on Chfty, a collection of NFTs that provide owners with access to a culinary community led by the founders with virtual and in-person cooking events. The collection went on sale in March and sold out in less than 24 hours. WCIP's partnership with Chfty will continue in 2022 with the creation of a larger Web3 culinary ecosystem aimed at helping chefs, foodies, and brands integrate into Web3.

Congratulations are also in order for the 234-year-old Buffalo Trace Distillery, who came to WCIP for their historic launch of five ultra-rare, six-liter bottles of O.F.C. Bourbon Whiskey, distilled in 1982. WCIP developed an NFT auction on BlockBar, the world's first DTC NFT marketplace for luxury wines and spirits, partnered with five global charities, and promoted it across marketing channels to achieve a sell-out. This past March, $280,000 was raised from the five bottles, setting what is believed to be a record for the highest sales generated from a bourbon NFT.

"Since launching four months ago, WCIP is off to a fast start," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "The team is capitalizing on our two strongly held beliefs: Web3 applications, from NFTs to the metaverse, will only continue to grow exponentially for years to come, and entertainment and gaming content will be the gateway for the average consumer. I'm proud of our team's ability to continually 'skate to where the puck is going to be', which will set Dolphin apart in our ability to perform for our clients, Dolphin 2.0 investments and shareholders."

SUMMER SLATE OF NFT PROJECTS AND METAVERSE CLIENTS

WCIP was tapped by reBASE, the first ever geo-minting NFT platform, to help market and promote a new metaverse and NFT initiative co-founded by Bella Hadid. CY-B3LLA is a global community of humans, connected through a desire to create true, meaningful and compassionate relationships. Access to this community will be achieved through the acquisition of a limited collection of 11,111 unique NFTs, each featuring one-of-a-kind 3D scans of Hadid. The announcement of CY-B3LLA was unveiled first to her more than 52 million social media followers and then with key placements in publications such as Hypebeast, Glamour, NFT Now and many more. The NFT collection is expected to go on sale in mid June.

In partnership with music and tech industry entrepreneurs Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo, WCIP is also working on promoting a new NFT-gated community called the Venice Music Collective built for independent music artists. Membership via the NFT will serve as an access pass to an ecosystem for musicians including distribution, recording studios, creative workspaces, sync, analytics, financial services, equipment rental, community events and much more.

In the coming months, WCIP will also help bring to market a generative NFT project that reimagines a new visual language for Web3 that is made up of variations of the 26 letters in the English alphabet called The Symbols. Developed by and in collaboration with some of the biggest names and influencers in Web3 and entertainment, owning a hand drawn Symbol NFT will unlock access to a global community, quarterly in real life events, exclusive merchandise, and proprietary decentralized applications that includes a word game.

WCIP is also working on several projects with House of Attention, a creative and innovation studio specializing in immersive Web3 experiences, including Domonos, a collection of 100 hand-drawn pieces minted as NFTs and created by acclaimed Panamanian artist Miky Fábrega. Each Domonos NFT is a special piece of Latin American digital art history, with proceeds from each sale supporting Voces Vitales de Panama, a non-profit organization supporting underprivileged girls and women in Latin America and Surge, a female led organization focused on onboarding the next generation of women into Web3.

This summer, WCIP will help launch The Dinner Roll Campaign, an art project that connects technology, charity and art in an effort to support the struggling restaurant and food service industries devastated by the global pandemic. More than 60 chefs and culinary elite, including; Danny Meyer, Rachael Ray, Eric Ripert, Amanda Freitag and Marcus Samuelsson have individually recreated Charlie Chaplin's iconic performance from the 1925 film "The Gold Rush." Each performance has been stitched together into a video mosaic art piece that will be auctioned off as an NFT with proceeds benefiting City Harvest, The James Beard Foundation, Rethink Food and World Central Kitchen.

WCIP will continue to support Dolphin's strategic partnership with The Flower Girls, the fine art female-led NFT collection of 10,000 unique Flower Girls by revered artist Varvara Alay. Launched in December of 2021, The Flower Girls has surpassed over $15 million in sales to-date and is donating 20% of profits to a variety of children's charities voted on by the community. In addition, WCIP and Dolphin plans to bring its first wholly owned NFT project, Creature Chronicles, live this summer. Creature Chronicles is a multi-season graphic NFT event created by Anthony Francisco, who most recently served as a Senior Visual Development Artist at Marvel Studios, where he designed some of the world's most beloved characters and elements for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Baby Groot and Loki to the Dora Milaje of Black Panther and Ant Man + Wasp.

Announced in January 2022, WCIP is the only collective of industry leading lifestyle, entertainment and technology PR, marketing and content development companies with dedicated staff and resources focused on marketing Web3 companies, projects and brands. Composed of executives across Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries, WCIP's mission is to help transmit brands, Web3 companies, NFT projects and thought leaders from our universe to the metaverse and back again.

About Dolphin Entertainment Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. In early 2022, Dolphin launched WCIP (pronounced We Come In Peace), its new marketing, consulting and communications agency focused solely on developing and marketing blockchain, metaverse and Web3 projects and initiatives, for both current and future clients, as well as wholly-owned project investments. WCIP is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries and provides expanded service offerings to the more than two dozen active Web3 projects and partners on Dolphin companies' rosters. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

