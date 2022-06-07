Intercept Music, Subsidiary of Sanwire Corp., Partners with Promotion Legend Howard Rosen to Amplify Marketing Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Sanwire Corporation, a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry ("Sanwire" or "The Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), have announced their latest strategic partnership, with music marketing powerhouse Howard Rosen Promotion.

Founded in 1985, Howard Rosen Promotion is a full-service radio and video promotion company that has had continued success even during periods of massive change in the industry. Howard Rosen has been helping artists - both independent and signed - secure radio and video play, building massive fanbases and repeatedly creating buzz throughout the entertainment universe.

"During his career with Elektra, Casablanca, Warner/Reprise, and Motown, among others, Howie has successfully navigated massive industry changes," said Tod Turner, CEO of Intercept Music. "His hands-on experience promoting Donna Summer, KISS, Prince, Van Halen, and Lionel Ritchie is a priceless asset to our depth and standing in the industry. We're stoked to have Howie and his team help our artists build their careers. He's a universally respected authority, and we know that he will add incredible value to the Intercept family."

As a partner of Intercept Music, Howard Rosen Promotion will serve as a hub to deliver the world-class marketing and promotional firepower of Intercept's platform to its roster of established, emerging, and legacy music artists. Additionally, Howard Rosen Promotion's networks and expertise will be available to Intercept Music artists as a robust and valuable tool in the Intercept Music array of services.

"Intercept Music has an incredible platform for promotion, but what I really love about this team is that they are driven to help artists make real money," said Howard Rosen. "When you add their array of marketing services with our radio and video capabilities, it's a compelling package for any serious artist or label."

Intercept Champions Creative Iconoclasts

Harness the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services exclusively for labels and artists, all in one convenient place.

As Intercept launches a fresh blueprint for artistic industriousness, it's dedicated to providing artists with unexplored prospects to create a modern-day music career.

About Intercept Music

Intercept Music champions creative iconoclasts. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Intercept Music is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a company focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. Learn more at interceptmusic.com

Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

