Live Current Media Acquires IP Assets of Neverthink Video Meme Platform

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCQB:LIVC), "Live Current" or the "Company") announces that it has acquired the code and social media assets for the video meme platform Neverthink.TV in an all cash transaction.

Neverthink was a social platform for creating and sharing meme videos considered to be part of the creator economy. According to Crunchbase, 6.6M Euros were invested into the Neverthink platform through 2019 and the platform attracted fifteen million users, 85,000 creators, and 700 million total video views. However, during the last year, management and shareholders of Neverthink made the decision to shut the platform down.

"Neverthink managed to create an extraordinary and popular platform for its video meme creators," said Live Current CEO Mark Ollila. "We at Live Current would like to see their vision continue and give the creators a new platform with the tools they already know and understand to showcase their skills."

Live Current will revitalize key aspects of the Neverthink platform to offer to current users of the Kast social, video streaming platform in order to add user value to its current product range.

Live Current Media Inc. is a media technology company operating the Kast watch party platform. Kast is a virtual living room where friends gather to watch movies, play games and be together. Kast is at the intersection of the fast-growing markets of live events, social media, videos streaming and gaming with its multi-channel watch party solution. The platform is available on the web, iOS and Android and offers a limited free subscription service and an enhanced premium subscription with higher bandwidth and greater functionality.

