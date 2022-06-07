Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

19 minutes ago
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (

LSE:HEMO, Financial), the biopharmaceutical group, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021, the Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and a Form of Proxy were posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website at https://hemogenyx.com/investors/annual-and-half-year-reports, and the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan with Non-Employee Sub-Plan (relating to AGM Resolution 5) is available on the Company's website athttps://hemogenyx.com/investors/company-profile/company-information.

The AGM is to be held on 30 June 2022 at 2.00 pm BST at the offices Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

