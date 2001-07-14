Schneider acquires Wisconsin-based carrier deBoer Transportation

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services announced today the company has acquired Wisconsin-based carrier deBoer Transportation. Consistent with Schneider’s strategy, the company is expected to be quickly integrated into Schneider’s existing businesses, with drivers and equipment being deployed to support growth opportunities in Dedicated and Power Only operations.

deBoer Transportation is a regional and dedicated carrier headquartered in Blenker, Wisconsin. As part of the acquisition, Schneider will assume ownership of approximately 160 tractors and 660 trailers. deBoer's facility in Blenker, Wisconsin, and maintenance shop near Dallas, Texas, are not included in the sale.

