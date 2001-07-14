Ecovyst Inc. to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 13th Annual Global Materials Conference

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) (“Ecovyst”) today announced that Kurt Bitting, Chief Executive Officer of Ecovyst Inc., will present at the Deutsche Bank 13th Annual Global Materials Conference at 2:15 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, June 9th.

The presentation will be broadcast simultaneously via webcast and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public. A link to the webcast can be found on Ecovyst’s website, www.ecovyst.com, under “Investors/Events & Presentations”, or accessed directly through https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Fdb-global-materials%2Fecovyst-june-2022. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Ecovyst Inc.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides on-purpose virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications; and Catalyst Technologies provides finished silica catalysts and catalyst supports necessary to produce high strength and high stiffness plastics and, through its Zeolyst joint venture, supplies zeolites used for catalysts that remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions as well as sulfur from fuels during the refining process. For more information, see our website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ecovyst.com.

