DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook and iGaming Products in Ontario

BOSTON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG) today announced the launch of its online sportsbook and online casino products in Ontario, Canada. DraftKings will deliver customers in Ontario a best-in-class sports betting experience through its top-rated sportsbook app, as well as more than 130 online casino game variations through DraftKings Casino such as baccarat, blackjack, roulette and slots.



The DraftKings Sportsbook will provide Ontarians with legal and regulated opportunities to place bets across various sports leagues and sporting events, including the 2022 NHL Playoffs, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, this year’s highly anticipated FIFA World Cup and more. Customers in Ontario will be able to enjoy an array of parlay options, including DraftKings’ same-game-parlay feature – all available at their fingertips through the user-friendly DraftKings Sportsbook app.

“DraftKings’ entry into Canada with our online sportsbook and online casino products is a significant milestone in our expansion efforts as we reach nearly 40-percent of Canada's total population," said Jason Robins, DraftKings co-founder, chairman and CEO. "We look forward to providing the passionate fanbase in Ontario with the most entertaining and responsible gaming experience possible."

DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine, and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program, with a focus on Service, Equity, Responsible Gaming, Vitality, Entrepreneurship, and Sports. Responsible gaming is a key pillar of the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program and DraftKings’ collective mission is to protect consumers with groundbreaking technology, employee training, resources for customers, and the support of evidence-based research.

Eligible fans can find the latest betting markets and more by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app available via iOS and Android here. To become a DraftKings Dynasty Rewards member visit sportsbook.draftkings.com/dynasty.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming in 5 states through its DraftKings brand, as well as operating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an award-winning iGaming product and iconic gaming brand, in 3 states. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 18 states and in Ontario, Canada.



DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.