ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Cuts Portfolio Down to Size in 1st Quarter

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $2.82Bil. The top holdings were EQT(6.85%), MRK(6.36%), and FYBR(6.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 7,128,842-share investment in NYSE:XOM. Previously, the stock had a 5.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.63 during the quarter.

On 06/07/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $102.945 per share and a market cap of $433.71Bil. The stock has returned 66.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 85.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,223,367 shares. The trade had a 4.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 06/07/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $270.605 per share and a market cap of $2,024.65Bil. The stock has returned 8.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-book ratio of 12.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.09 and a price-sales ratio of 10.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:CTRA by 18,862,539 shares. The trade had a 4.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.34.

On 06/07/2022, Coterra Energy Inc traded for a price of $35.4 per share and a market cap of $28.55Bil. The stock has returned 124.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-book ratio of 2.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.71 and a price-sales ratio of 5.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:FYBR by 12,946,548 shares. The trade had a 4.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.57.

On 06/07/2022, Frontier Communications Parent Inc traded for a price of $26.11 per share and a market cap of $6.36Bil. The stock has returned 3.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Frontier Communications Parent Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:GE by 3,163,254 shares. The trade had a 3.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.83.

On 06/07/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $77.045 per share and a market cap of $84.67Bil. The stock has returned -30.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 78.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

