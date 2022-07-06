Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of M Financial Asset Management, Inc.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $24.00Mil. The top holdings were VEU(40.30%), DFIV(19.21%), and DFAS(15.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were M Financial Asset Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, M Financial Asset Management, Inc. bought 12,145 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 168,953. The trade had a 2.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.75.

On 06/07/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $54.72 per share and a market cap of $33.49Bil. The stock has returned -13.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAS by 1,388 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.24.

On 06/07/2022, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $53.9498 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a price-book ratio of 1.98.

During the quarter, M Financial Asset Management, Inc. bought 1,818 shares of ARCA:DFIV for a total holding of 138,509. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.69.

On 06/07/2022, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $33.43 per share and a market cap of $4.17Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a price-book ratio of 1.02.

The guru sold out of their 1,803-share investment in BATS:IGE. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.46 during the quarter.

On 06/07/2022, iShares North American Natural Resources ETF traded for a price of $45.14 per share and a market cap of $1.21Bil. The stock has returned 43.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a price-book ratio of 2.60.

During the quarter, M Financial Asset Management, Inc. bought 436 shares of ARCA:MOO for a total holding of 5,843. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.79.

On 06/07/2022, VanEck Agribusiness ETF traded for a price of $98.08 per share and a market cap of $1.96Bil. The stock has returned 6.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

