Packaging Corporation of America's Chief Executive Officer to Participate in BMO's 2022 Chemicals & Packaging Summit Conference

Packaging Corporation of America’s (NYSE: PKG) Chief Executive Officer, Mark Kowlzan, will participate in a group meeting as well as host 1x1 meetings at BMO’s 2022 Chemicals & Packaging Conference on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Joining Mr. Kowlzan will be Executive Vice President and CFO, Robert Mundy and Senior Vice President of Corporate Engineering and Process Technology, Ray Shirley.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 90 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

