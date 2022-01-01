Charles Schwab Ranks Fifth Overall and First for Banking and Financial Services on Forbes' 2022 List of "Best Employers for New Graduates"

Charles Schwab has been named as one of Forbes+Best+Employers+for+New+Graduates+for+2022, ranking fifth overall and first among banking and financial services companies.

According to Forbes, the 2022 rankings identify the 300 companies most liked by new workforce entrants, determined by surveying 20,000 Americans with less than 10 years' professional experience working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Schwab’s 2022 ranking is a ten-place improvement over 2021, when it ranked 15th.

“We are committed to developing recent graduates’ careers and introducing them to Schwab’s culture by offering experiences across our company and providing opportunities to participate in career-mentoring and community-engagement programs – all while supporting a healthy+work-life+balance, and a culture that values and invests in a diverse and inclusive workforce where all employees are encouraged to bring their whole selves to work every day,” said Katie Casey, managing director, Head of Human Resources.

Schwab provides various professional development programs for college students and recent grads, offering knowledge, training, and access to leaders, aimed at empowering them to be the creators and innovators of tomorrow. Schwab’s programming for college students and recent graduates include the Schwab+New+Employee+Recruitment+Development+%28NERD%29+Program designed for grads with an interest in innovation and technology; the Schwab+Financial+Consultant+Academy for grads who wish to pursue a financial planning career; and the Schwab+Intern+Academy, designed for college juniors and seniors and graduate students still working on their education.

Schwab is dedicated to building and maintaining a culture that values and reflects the strengths of every employee, recruiting from underrepresented communities, including women, people of color, the neurodiverse, people with disabilities and people with military backgrounds, among others. Through the Charles Schwab Foundation, the firm has endowed a $3.5 million scholarship program to provide financial assistance and career opportunities to underrepresented students with a declared major in financial planning.

For more information on Schwab professional development programs and its commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit jobs.schwabjobs.com.

