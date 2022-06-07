New Direction for Alternaturals, Inc.

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / Alternaturals, Inc. is a publicly-traded Nevada corporation trading under the trading symbol "ANAS" on the OTC Markets. The Company is a shell company and has no current assets or operations. Management intends to enter the agricultural technology industry to facilitate providing technologies to organic food growing and sustainable farming. These goals are aspirational in nature and the Company cannot make any assurances that it will enter the industry or that it will be successful if it does gain entry into the industry.

The Company believes that millions of people are facing the worst hunger crisis that the world has seen in decades and the outlook for global acute food insecurity in 2022 is expected to deteriorate further relative to 2021. According to U.N. figures, the number of severely food-insecure people has doubled in the past two years, from 135 million pre-pandemic to 276 million today. Now, more than half a million people are experiencing famine conditions, according to the U.N., an increase of more than 500% since 2016. According to the Food & Agriculture Organization, "In 2020, between 720 and 811 million people faced hunger", in the past year, global food prices have risen by almost one third, fertilizer by more than half and oil prices by almost two thirds. In China, prices of fresh vegetables are 24% higher than a year ago, according to data released from the country's National Bureau of Statistics. In the face of insufficient arable land and transportation difficulties, the establishment of vertical farms in cities can alleviate the problem

Vertical farming is the practice of growing crops in vertically stacked layers

The main advantage of utilizing vertical farming technologies is the increased crop yield that comes with a smaller unit area of land requirement. The increased ability to cultivate a larger variety of crops at once because crops do not share the same plots of land while growing is another sought-after advantage. Additionally, crops are resistant to weather disruptions because of their placement indoors, meaning fewer crops are lost to extreme or unexpected weather occurrences. Because of its limited land usage, vertical farming is less disruptive to the native plants and animals, leading to further conservation of the local flora and fauna.

Advantages of vertical farming:

Less Use of Water in Cultivation: Vertical farming allows us to produce crops with 70% to 95% less water than required for normal cultivation.

Not Affected by Unfavorable Weather Conditions: Crops in a field can be adversely affected by natural calamities such as torrential rains, cyclones, flooding or severe droughts.

Increased Production of Organic Crops: As crops are produced in a well-controlled indoor environment without the use of chemical pesticides, vertical farming allows us to grow pesticide-free and organic crops.

Human and Environmentally Friendly: No pesticides and no pollution, it does not disturb animals and trees inland areas; it is good for biodiversity as well.

If and when the Company enters into this industry, it will provide a disclosure statement to accompany the news accordingly. Please refer to our disclosure filings on OTC Markets for further information. Alternaturals, Inc. (ANAS) trades on OTC Markets.

